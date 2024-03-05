Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks will square off against the New York Knicks for the third and final time this season on Tuesday. Atlanta, which will be without the injured Trae Young, will host a team that will not have three of its starters. The Hawks badly need a win as they desperately hang on to the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

New York is walking wounded. They have lost Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby to injuries. The Knicks also had Jalen Brunson only for a few minutes on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a left knee contusion. Brunson has been ruled questionable but Tom Thibodeau’s team is ready to compete even if the All-Star guard will not be cleared to play.

Dejounte Murray has been carrying the offensive load for the Hawks since Trae Young injured his left fifth finger. Murray has been playing reasonably well but the others have to step up. De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson have to show up to ease the pressure on the former All-Star.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Knicks will host the Hawks at the Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. MSG and Bally Sports SE-ATL will air the game live. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, ESPNY NY 98.7 and WZGC to catch the action.

Moneyline: Hawks (+120) vs. Knicks (-140)

Spread: Hawks (+2.5) vs. Knicks (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o216.5 -110) vs. Knicks (u216.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Game preview

The Atlanta Hawks are 2-2 since Trae Young injured his finger and underwent surgery. Unsurprisingly, the Hawks’ offense has struggled. Their assists are down and they have lost their most potent threat from the perimeter.

Atlanta doesn’t have many games to adjust to life without the All-Star guard. They are on a two-game losing streak and could be out of the 10th spot in the East if they don’t start winning games.

The New York Knicks survived Jalen Brunson’s early exit on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and won on the road 107-98. Brunson wasn't around but they got superb contributions across the roster. Tom Thibodeau will ask more from backup point guard Miles McBride if Brunson is inactive.

Josh Hart, who had a triple-double in the win, and Donte DiVincenzo will also have bigger loads to carry for the Knicks. New York is still fourth in the East but it could easily slide to the play-in tournament if it can’t maintain its hold. Beating the Hawks will give them a little breathing room, so they will be raring to get another win.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups

SF - Saddiq Bey, SF - Jalen Johnson, C - Clint Capela, SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic and PG - Dejounte Murray will open the game for the Hawks.

The Knicks will have SG - Donte DiVincenzo, PF - Precious Achiuwa, C - Isaiah Hartenstein and SF - Josh Hart. Miles McBride will be the starting point guard if Jalen Brunson is inactive.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Dejounte Murray has a 22.5 over/under points prop on Tuesday versus the Knicks. The Atlanta Hawks guard has averaged exactly as the parlay given to him after Young’s injury.

Atlanta will have a tough time winning games if he doesn’t have a big scoring night. New York’s defense is tough to score against and without Young to attract its attention, Murray will be its top priority. The former Spur might not get past his points prop.

Josh Hart, who had an impressive game against the Cavaliers, is given a 14.5 over/under points prop. Injuries to key players have forced Tom Thibodeau to lean more on the defensive ace to put up points. Over his last five games, he has averaged 16.2 points on 40.8% shooting, including 41.4% from deep.

Hart is aggressive and will do whatever he can to help the New York Knicks. With the form he is in, he is likely to get over his points prop.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The New York Knicks are built for grind-out games arguably more than the Atlanta Hawks. New York’s hard-nosed defense often results in a drawn-out slugfest. The Knicks will make it tough for the Hawks to score and defend their home court with a victory against the spread.