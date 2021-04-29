Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - April 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Atlanta Hawks in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

In the last meeting between the two teams on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers produced a thumping 127-83 win against an Atlanta Hawks team that was without Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter. Barring Bogdanovic, the Atlanta Hawks, who are fifth in the Eastern Conference, will miss both Young and Hunter for this game.

Seth Curry top-scored for the 76ers with 20 points, while the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz all came off the bench to score in double digits. Curry got four of his seven 3-point attempts on target, while Joel Embiid tallied 17 points and seven rebounds on the night.

Took a 1-0 lead in the two-game set in dominant fashion.#HereTheyCome | @NJMIns



Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, April 30th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 29th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter will miss this game for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks' mounting injury list has severely inhibited them in their quest for a higher playoff seed. Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are listed as doubtful for this game, while Tony Snell and Cam Reddish will remain out for a few weeks.

However, the Atlanta Hawks’ biggest concern is the absence of Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter. Both stars will be out for another week as the Atlanta Hawks gear up for the business end of the season. In this period, the onus of the team's offensive scoring will be on the likes of John Collins, Lou Williams and Clint Capela.

Key Player – Clint Capela

The Atlanta Hawks were blown away by the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game. Capela endured a torrid night, shooting at just above 30% overall and finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.

With the Philadelphia 76ers being one of the strongest teams in the league at the moment, Capela will be required to put up a big performance at both ends of the floor if the Atlanta Hawks hope to eke out a favorable result.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - Solomon Hill | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers were dominant against the Atlanta Hawks in their meeting on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers will hope that all their stars can stay healthy for the playoffs. Ben Simmons has been close to his best, while Joel Embiid is a frontrunner for the MVP award. Multiple fringe players also came to the party in their last game.

Apart from Maxey, Milton and Korkmaz, the likes of Dwight Howard and Mike Scott are also capable of contributing off the bench, something they have shown time and again this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers will now be looking pile on the pressure on the Eastern Conference leaders, Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player – Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been a dominant force throughout the season, and his absence has impacted the Philadelphia 76ers.

He wasn’t at his efficient best against the Atlanta Hawks but had multiple offensive threats in his team to cover. Embiid shot at 43.8% in that game and only got one of his three 3-point attempts on target.

He also had one steal and three blocks and will look for a better offensive performance this time.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Shake Milton l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

Hawks vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks, who have incurred two heavy back-to-back losses, were comprehensively beaten by the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game.

Their injury woes are expected to remain for this game, while the Philadelphia 76ers are favored to win despite not being at their dominant best.

Where to watch the Hawks vs 76ers game?

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers will be telecast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southeast - Atlanta (SE-ATL). The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.