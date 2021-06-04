Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - June 6th, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers will welcome the Atlanta Hawks to the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday for Game 1 of their highly anticipated 2020-21 NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup.

Both teams are coming off emphatic wins in the first round. The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Bradley Beal-led Washington Wizards 4-1, while the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks by the same scoreline.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers | Game 1, 2020-21 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Sunday, June 6th; 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, June 6th; 10:30 PM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks were mighty impressive in their first-round win against the New York Knicks, clinically getting things done at both ends of the floor. The Hawks offense, led by Trae Young, managed an offensive rating of 111.8 and an effective field goal percentage (eFG) of 51.9.

The Atlanta Hawks could be a threat on the boards for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they finished fifth in rebounds per game during the regular season. Frontcourt players Clint Capela and John Collins have been a menace on the glass. Thanks to their prowess on the offensive boards, they have conjured second opportunities aplenty for teammates.

Key Player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young

Trae Young was sensational against the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, averaging a stellar 29 points and ten assists on 44% shooting from the field.

Young played a key role in all four Atlanta Hawks' wins. He will have to fire on all cylinders if the Hawks are to stand a chance of winning their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trae Young is a shifty guard who carries the dual threat of shooting and playmaking. He could be a player to keep an eye on in this enticing matchup.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers' fortunes will largely depend on the availability of Joel Embiid, as the MVP candidate is nursing a meniscus tear. He didn't feature in Game 5 of the first round, but the 76ers were able to win in his absence and set up a semi-final clash with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers will rely on their resolute defense to negotiate the Atlanta Hawks' offense. They finished the regular season with the second-best defense, averaging six blocks and nine steals per game.

If Embiid does end up missing a few games, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons will have to shoulder the offensive load for Doc Rivers' team.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons tore the Washington Wizards apart in the first round of the playoffs, registering 14 points, ten rebounds and nine assists, almost averaging a triple-double.

Simmons also displayed exemplary prowess on the defensive side of the ball, tallying 1.2 steals and nearly a block per game. He is a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award, such has been his impact at that end.

Ben Simmons has shouldered the responsibility of being a two-way player. So Rivers will expect him to have a strong outing in Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Seth Curry | Shooting Guard - Matisse Thybulle | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Ben Simmons.

Hawks vs 76ers Prediction

Even if Joel Embiid fails to get healthy for Game 1, the Philadelphia 76ers will be the favorites to win the game. They are virtually impenetrable in defense, and Simmons and Harris have enough firepower to carry them to a win in the Cameroonian's absence.

Where to watch the Hawks vs 76ers game?

The live coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks game will be available on ABC. Local coverage will be on Bally Sports South East and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

