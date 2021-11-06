Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will head to the Footprint Center to face off against the Phoenix Suns in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game on Saturday. The Hawks have just one win in their last three games, and will look to give it their all when they meet Phoenix on the road.

Their last game was against the Utah Jazz, where the Hawks shot only seven times from the three-point line at 25% efficiency. Jordan Clarkson came in and produced magic from the bench for the Jazz. His 30 point performance helped them take a 116-98 win on the night.

With the loss, the Hawks are now 4-5 record this season. A win on Saturday would be a huge boost for the team, as it would give them some much-needed momentum for the games coming ahead.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are coming into the game on the back of a three-game winning run. They have done some amazing work in offense, and will hope to continue doing the same in this game.

In their last game against the Houston Rockets, Phoenix shot 14 three-pointers at 45.2% efficiency. Devin Booker scored 27 points on the night, while his partner in the backcourt, Chris Paul, had 13 assists in the 123-11 win for the Suns. The Suns will hope to continue their winning streak, and put up a good performance against the Hawks at home.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have reported Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins as questionable for this game due to injuries. If the duo misses the game, it will be a big loss for the Hawks, as they are two of the most important players in the team. The team has ruled out Onyeka Okongwu for the Suns game due to a right shoulder injury.

Player Name Status Reason Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Right Ankle Soreness John Collins Questionable Left Foot Strain Onyeka Okongwu Out Right Shoulder Injury

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness): Probable

John Collins (left foot strain): Questionable

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns have reported Cameron Payne as questionable for this game due to a right hamstring strain. Dario Saric will remain out for them as he continues to recover from an ACL injury he suffered last season during the playoffs.

Player Name Status Reason Cameron Payne Questionable Right Hamstring Strain Dario Saric Out ACL Injury

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young should start as the point guard for the Atlanta Hawks. If Bogdan Bogdanovic does not start the game, the Hawks may give Kevin Huerter a chance in the starting lineup.

With John Collins listed as questionable, Cam Reddish could feature in the frontcourt alongside De'Andre Hunter. Clint Capela, meanwhile, should keep his position at center for the Hawks.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns should go ahead with the same lineup they have used in recent games. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will likely spearhead the team from the backcourt.

Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder could start in the frontcourt for the Suns. Deandre Ayton returned to the starting lineup for the Suns in the game against the Rockets. He was stunning in that game, scoring 16 points to help the Phoenix Suns to a win. The youngster will once again start as center for the Suns in the game against the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young; Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter; Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter; Power Forward - Cam Reddish; Center - Clint Capela.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Mikal Bridges; Power Forward - Jae Crowder; Center - Deandre Ayton.

