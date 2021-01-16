Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Match Preview - January 16th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks are set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight in an interesting NBA Season 2020-21 matchup.

The Hawks have been out of luck during their last few games. The team have lost multiple key rotation pieces to injuries this season, and face an uphill battle to make the postseason.

On the other hand, despite losing their last game, the Portland Trail Blazers have looked impressive this campaign. They currently hold a 7-5 record and could make a deep run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trail Blazers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, 16th January 2021 - 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, 17th January 2021 - 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Despite the losses, Atlanta Hawks fans will be encouraged by the news that some of their players recently returned from injuries. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo are now part of the rotation and will look to make a difference for the struggling Hawks.

But while the offensive end of the floor is a strength for the Hawks, they are still poor defensively. If they are to grab wins against high-level opposition such as the Portland Trail Blazers, the Hawks will need to tighten up on defense.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

While Trae Young is undoubtedly the Atlanta Hawks' best player, he has been strangely lackluster over the last few games.

The 22-year-old is usually lethal from deep, but hasn't been knocking them down at nearly the same rate this season. Young is only shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc and his offensive struggles have increased the pressure on the Hawks' sub-par defense.

Trae's 26 PTS pace ATL vs. PHI!@TheTraeYoung hands out 8 dimes to go along with his 26 in the @ATLHawks victory! #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/WS5KyBVdue — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2021

Young is an elite playmaker and scorer but if the Atlanta Hawks are to take this game against the Portland Trail Blazers, he needs to rediscover his shooting touch and quickly.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Cam Reddish, F De'Andre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers added a few pieces this past offseason, and look promising on the offensive end. Derrick Jones Jr., in particular, has looked made a difference on defense while also adding a much-needed lob threat on the other end of the floor.

The only concern for Portland fans right now is the fact that the injuries are mounting. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic has suffered a broken wrist, and is expected to be out for at least 8 weeks.

The Blazers are already missing CJ Elleby and Zach Collins as well, and this fresh blow shortens their rotation. Portland have momentum behind them at the moment, but if they can't replace the contributions of their rotation pieces, they could be exposed against the Atlanta Hawks.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has been incredible for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. The 30-year-old is averaging 26.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Damian Lillard with the half court lob to Derrick Jones ✈️



Dame becomes the 1st player in NBA history with 40+ PTS, 13+ AST & O TURNOVERS.

pic.twitter.com/HR1NVqQv5Y — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 14, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G CJ McCollum, F Derrick Jones Jr., F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter

Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks may have important players coming back from injury, but the odds are still stacked against them.

Despite losing some players to injury, the Portland Trail Blazers still have most of their starters and key contributors. And given the Hawks' abysmal form at the moment, a blowout could very well be on the cards here.

Where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trail Blazers?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

