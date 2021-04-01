Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - April 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Atlanta Hawks at the AT&T Center on Thursday night in an attempt to build on their recent win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Spurs are 8th in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record, while the Hawks are 7th in the Eastern Conference courtesy of a 23-24 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 1st; 8:30 PM ET (Friday, 2nd April; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Atlanta Hawks Preview

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game:



De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness): Questionable

John Collins (left ankle sprain): Out

Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery): Out

Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness): Out pic.twitter.com/AzsTznyIRP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 31, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks have been in scintillating form on the offensive end, ranking in the top ten in the NBA in terms of offensive rating (115.0). However, they have been lackluster on the defensive front, allowing opponents an average of 111.1 points per game.

The Hawks have also been terrific on the offensive boards, grabbing 11 of them per game on an average. Starting center Clint Capela has been a monster in the paint and has averaged 14 points and 14 rebounds per match. His front-court partner John Collins has been prolific on the floor, despite the trade rumors surrounding him, and has put up 18 points and 7 rebounds on 38% shooting from deep.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young has led the Atlanta Hawks offense in the 2020/21 campaign, registering 25 points and 9.5 assists per game. He is also averaging a steal per game, but his effort on defense has been a major talking point for basketball analysts.

Young has turned the ball over 4.2 times a game on average and is shooting an uncharacteristically poor 35.9% from downtown. He has improved under new head coach Nate McMillan, and the Atlanta Hawks will be counting on him to have a big night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young, Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic, Small Forward - Tony Snell, Power Forward - John Collins, Center - Clint Capela

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Squad held it down from start to finish! 😁#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/5Tg8LpShoU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 1, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs have endured a slight slump in form in recent weeks, losing five of their last seven games. However, they have managed to hold on to their playoff berth, thanks to their strong defense which ranks in the NBA top ten. The Spurs also average 35 defensive rebounds per game.

Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson have been revelations for Gregg Popovich's side, averaging 15 and 13 points, respectively. Murray has also made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball, racking up 1.5 steals per game.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan leads the San Antonio Spurs in both points and assists

DeMar DeRozan narrowly missed the NBA All-Star game this year despite averaging 20 points and 7.3 assists, along with a steal in every match. He has shot a decent 49% from the field and leads the San Antonio Spurs in both points and assists.

DeRozan has also been judicious with the ball, despite averaging such a high number of assists, losing it just 1.8 times per match.

The Atlanta Hawks defense has looked suspect so far, and DeRozan will have an opportunity to put in another stellar performance at the AT&T Center tonight.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray, Shooting Guard - Derrick White Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan, Power Forward - Keldon Johnson, Center - Jakob Poeltl

Hawks vs Spurs Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs hold a slight edge over the Atlanta Hawks heading into this game because of their record and quality of personnel.

The Hawks are capable of an upset, but the Spurs should hold on for a home win, barring an outrageous performance from the Eastern Conference team.

Where to watch Hawks vs Spurs

The local coverage of the Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs game will be available on Bally Sports South East - Atlanta and Bally Sports South West San Antonio. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

