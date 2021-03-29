5 Teams that could improve by adding Lonzo Ball | NBA Free Agency 2021

Lonzo Ball is going to be a sought-after man in the upcoming NBA Free Agency, as rumors suggest the New Orleans Pelicans are not planning to extend his contract. Ball is a gritty defender and smart playmaker and could be a key piece for various contenders across the league.

2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 teams who should make a swoop fpr Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball has looked in good touch this season, tallying 14 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is also averaging 1.3 steals per night and shooting a career-high 38.5% from the 3-point range, making him a lethal threat on both ends of the floor. There are several teams on the lookout for a point guard, and these are the five teams who could be a good fit for the former LA Lakers man.

#5 Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine has the Chicago Bulls in the hunt for a playoffs spot

The Chicago Bulls have been active in the market lately, and there is a high possibility the management will continue to be aggressive in NBA free agency. The team has already been linked with Lonzo Ball, and it has been reported the former LA Lakers star intends to join the six-time NBA champions.

Zach LaVine could use a defensive-minded guard who can play off the ball, giving the Chicago Bulls main man more freedom to concentrate on scoring. Ball is also a gifted passer and playmaker, and would upgrade the Bulls backcourt to one of the best in the league on paper.

Spoke to an agent on Lonzo Ball and his future with #Pelicans.



“Lonzo enjoys playing for the Pelicans but isn’t a fan of New Orleans. However, he really wants to end up with the #Knicks or #Bulls. That has been a dream of his. It’s likely he will try to leave this offseason.” — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 28, 2021

#4 New York Knicks

Advertisement

The New York Knicks are having a strong 2020-21 NBA season

Another franchise Lonzo Ball has been linked with are the New York Knicks, who have made steady progress this season. Despite their strong showing, coach Thibodeau has missed the presence of a true point guard in the starting lineup, as the team has relied on the duo of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to generate offense.

Austin Rivers and Derrick Rose are on the roster to fulfill playmaking duties, but the team still lacks a pure passer who can make plays in the halfcourt. Lonzo Ball is the perfect option for the New York Knicks in NBA free agency, as the guard's rugged defense aligns with the head coach's philosophy.

Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT