5 Teams that could improve by adding Lonzo Ball | NBA Free Agency 2021

Lonzo Ball is going to be a sought-after man in the upcoming NBA Free Agency, as rumors suggest the New Orleans Pelicans are not planning to extend his contract. Ball is a gritty defender and smart playmaker and could be a key piece for various contenders across the league.
2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 teams who should make a swoop fpr Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball has looked in good touch this season, tallying 14 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is also averaging 1.3 steals per night and shooting a career-high 38.5% from the 3-point range, making him a lethal threat on both ends of the floor. There are several teams on the lookout for a point guard, and these are the five teams who could be a good fit for the former LA Lakers man.
#5 Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been active in the market lately, and there is a high possibility the management will continue to be aggressive in NBA free agency. The team has already been linked with Lonzo Ball, and it has been reported the former LA Lakers star intends to join the six-time NBA champions.
Zach LaVine could use a defensive-minded guard who can play off the ball, giving the Chicago Bulls main man more freedom to concentrate on scoring. Ball is also a gifted passer and playmaker, and would upgrade the Bulls backcourt to one of the best in the league on paper.
#4 New York Knicks
Another franchise Lonzo Ball has been linked with are the New York Knicks, who have made steady progress this season. Despite their strong showing, coach Thibodeau has missed the presence of a true point guard in the starting lineup, as the team has relied on the duo of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to generate offense.
Austin Rivers and Derrick Rose are on the roster to fulfill playmaking duties, but the team still lacks a pure passer who can make plays in the halfcourt. Lonzo Ball is the perfect option for the New York Knicks in NBA free agency, as the guard's rugged defense aligns with the head coach's philosophy.