NBA Rumors: LA Clippers targetting Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, San Antonio Spurs clear space to sign Gorgui Dieng

Despite deadline day getting over, the NBA rumors haven't stopped making rounds in the media. Teams are still looking to add some buyout candidates, with notable names like Andre Drummond on the market.

Contenders like the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks have made considerable noise in the NBA rumors sphere, and even playoff hopefuls like the San Antonio Spurs have been in the mix lately.

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers monitoring Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's situation

According to NBA rumors, the LA Clippers front office is keeping tabs on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Doc Rivers and co. might soon end up with a defensive stopper and rebounder. Jefferson has averaged nine points, a steal and 5.6 rebounds in his career.

Jefferson has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors so far, and has made his name as a gritty forward who can guard 1-5.

His versatility and presence in the paint is an invaluable asset, and something that the LA Clippers could really use.

Clippers are taking a serious look at former Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) March 28, 2021

San Antonio Spurs to sign Gorgui Dieng

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

As per The New York Times' Marc Stein, the San Antonio Spurs are releasing Marquese Chriss to make space for Gorgui Dieng.

NBA rumors suggest that the former Minnesota Timberwolves center was being pursued by various teams, but in the end Gregg Popovich and co. ended up signing the much sought after player.

Gorgui Dieng intends to sign with San Antonio upon clearing waivers, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 28, 2021

Dieng has averaged eight points and five rebounds in his career. He is a center who can also play minutes in the power forward position, giving Popovich a switchable option to have on the roster.

NBA Rumors: Brandon Knight worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks

NBA rumors indicate that eight-year veteran guard Brandon Knight is intending to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, and recently worked out with the Eastern Conference heavyweights.

The Bucks are also considering adding him to the squad, and a marriage could be on the cards.

Ex-Bucks guard Brandon Knight worked out with the Bucks on Saturday, source told @TheUndefeated. The eight-year veteran guard has overcome knee issues and regained explosiveness. The Bucks saw Knight workout in Miami earlier this year and are considering a guard for open spot. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 28, 2021

Knight has averaged 14 points and four assists in his career, and has already played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2014-15 campaign. He can play in both guard positions, giving Mike Budenholzer another weapon to work with.

