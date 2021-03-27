NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics to compete with LA Lakers for Andre Drummond's signature

The Trade Deadline has passed, but NBA rumors haven't stopped circulating, as Andre Drummond and several other buyout candidates are still available on the market.
Drummond has been strongly linked with a move to the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, and there has been another major development in his situation.
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics register interest in Andre Drummond
According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Boston Celtics are set to make a run at rebounding specialist Andre Drummond.
The former Detroit Pistons man agreed on a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is expected to draw interest as a free agent from several contenders.
The Boston Celtics had earlier tried to sign Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, but the Chicago Bulls ended up proposing a better package. The Celtics offered multiple first-round picks to the Magic, but it wasn't deemed enough in the end.
Another target, Aaron Gordon, joined the Denver Nuggets, leaving the Boston Celtics with sharpshooter guard Evan Fournier.
NBA rumors suggest that the Celtics' failure to land Vucevic has made them turn their attention to Andre Drummond, who has dominated headlines in the last few weeks.
Drummond has had a decent outing in the 2020/21 NBA campaign, registering 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per match.
Also Read: NBA Rumors: Jarrett Allen could receive offers from 4 teams in the upcoming off-season
Andre Drummond is an elite rebounder and has led the league in rebounding in four seasons. NBA rumors indicate that the Boston Celtics desperately need a rim running center, and Drummond could be the ideal solution for their problem.
The Celtics' off-season acquisition, Tristan Thompson, has been an underwhelming presence on both ends of the paint so far, making Andre Drummond an instant upgrade at the center position.
However, the Boston Celtics will have to be a part of a bidding war to acquire Andre Drummond's services, as various reports indicate that reigning champions LA Lakers are the favorites to sign him.
Drummond's presence in the paint is a valuable asset, and it will be intriguing to see which team ends up signing him.
Also Read: NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas' return to the league could turn into reality with LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks interested