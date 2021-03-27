NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics to compete with LA Lakers for Andre Drummond's signature

The Trade Deadline has passed, but NBA rumors haven't stopped circulating, as Andre Drummond and several other buyout candidates are still available on the market.

Drummond has been strongly linked with a move to the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, and there has been another major development in his situation.

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics register interest in Andre Drummond

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Boston Celtics are set to make a run at rebounding specialist Andre Drummond.

The former Detroit Pistons man agreed on a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is expected to draw interest as a free agent from several contenders.

New: According to sources, the Celtics also made a serious run at Magic center Nikola Vucevic yesterday. Now, Boston is expected to shift its focus toward Andre Drummond. More: https://t.co/2d0XByNmHy — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 26, 2021

The Boston Celtics had earlier tried to sign Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, but the Chicago Bulls ended up proposing a better package. The Celtics offered multiple first-round picks to the Magic, but it wasn't deemed enough in the end.

Another target, Aaron Gordon, joined the Denver Nuggets, leaving the Boston Celtics with sharpshooter guard Evan Fournier.

NBA rumors suggest that the Celtics' failure to land Vucevic has made them turn their attention to Andre Drummond, who has dominated headlines in the last few weeks.

Drummond has had a decent outing in the 2020/21 NBA campaign, registering 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per match.

Andre Drummond has agreed to a contract buyout with the Cavs, per @ShamsCharania



Drummond is now a free agent. pic.twitter.com/4sZ3EZZ4Ie — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2021

Andre Drummond is an elite rebounder and has led the league in rebounding in four seasons. NBA rumors indicate that the Boston Celtics desperately need a rim running center, and Drummond could be the ideal solution for their problem.

The Celtics' off-season acquisition, Tristan Thompson, has been an underwhelming presence on both ends of the paint so far, making Andre Drummond an instant upgrade at the center position.

However, the Boston Celtics will have to be a part of a bidding war to acquire Andre Drummond's services, as various reports indicate that reigning champions LA Lakers are the favorites to sign him.

Drummond's presence in the paint is a valuable asset, and it will be intriguing to see which team ends up signing him.

