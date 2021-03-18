NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas' return to the league could turn into reality with LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks interested

With the March 25th deadline right around the corner, NBA rumors have started heating up of late. The LA Lakers have been an active part of these reports as the management attempts to improve the roster, with Anthony Davis ruled out indefinitely.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks interested in acquiring Isaiah Thomas

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Isaiah Thomas is intending to return to the NBA and the LA Lakers are one of the teams interested in signing him. NBA rumors suggest that Milwaukee Bucks are another team that is interested in acquiring Thomas' services, who played his last NBA game in the 2019-20 season.

Hearing the Lakers and the Bucks are among the teams to watch if/when IT gets another shot in the league. https://t.co/X2wueyfcyq — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 18, 2021

Isaiah Thomas has put up 18 points and 5 assists per game in his career, and is a respectable 36% shooter from deep. He has had a journey-man-like career, playing for the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

Isaiah Thomas played his last season for the Washington Wizards, but was traded to the LA Clippers on deadline day following days of NBA rumors. He was subsequently waived from the team without even making a single appearance.

The Lakers have reportedly called the Pacers about a trade for Myles Turner. https://t.co/V2JdQBbGW7 pic.twitter.com/dSXAi1QFt6 — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) March 16, 2021

As per NBA rumors, both the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are desperately looking to add a playmaking point guard before the trade deadline, and Thomas could be an enticing option to have on the roster. He is a solid player on the offensive end, but his defensive impact has been questionable so far.

The LA Lakers have rallied in recent times following a brief spell of poor form. They are third in the Western Conference, right behind the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns. They have a 27-13 record, and head coach Frank Vogel will be hoping the aforementioned NBA rumors are true and the LA Lakers get a reinforcement at the point guard position soon.

