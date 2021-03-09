3 needs LA Lakers must address ahead of NBA trade deadline

With the NBA trade deadline fast-approaching on March 25th, the LA Lakers are working on deals that will enable them to reach their goals for the 2020/21 season. The reigning champions are on the look-out for players in multiple positions, and in this article, we will outline the 3 key needs they need to address ahead of the deadline.

Identifying LA Lakers' 3 biggest needs ahead of NBA trade deadline

After a strong start to the season, the LA Lakers have found themselves going through a poor spell of form lately. Head coach Frank Vogel will be looking to shake things up after the All-Star break, but for that to happen, the front office will have to bring in new personnel before the NBA trade deadline.

#1- A defensive-minded center

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Since letting Dwight Howard and Javale McGee leave in the off-season, the LA Lakers have struggled in the absence of a traditional, rim-running center. Marc Gasol has not been the answer, as the Spanish veteran lacks the physicality required to play in the paint on both ends.

There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say.



Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 8, 2021

The LA Lakers' no.1 target should be to acquire a defensive-minded big, who can rebound the ball and bully opposition centers around the rim. Andre Drummond's name has come up recently in NBA trade talks, and he is a player the LA Lakers should strongly consider amidst a lack of options.

#2- A 3&D wing

2020 NBA Finals - Game Two

Since Danny Green parted ways with the LA Lakers, the 17-time champions have found themselves lacking a player who is an above average shooter and defender at the wing position. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the only player who comes to mind, and the LA Lakers urgently need to add another player with a similar skillset.

New Lakers mailbag for @TheAthleticNBA:



— Lakers trade and buyout targets

— Talen Horton-Tucker player comparisons

— Positive trends from the first half of the season

— KCP’s struggles

— Level of concern with seeding

— And morehttps://t.co/oFU06WEuFt — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 8, 2021

3&D wings are one of the most valuable players in the modern NBA, as they can play off the ball and guard the opposition's best wing players. The Lakers view themselves as contenders, and a good 3&D wing can help them regain their form following the All-Star break.

#3- A specialist perimeter defender

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

This profile sounds very similar to the one listed above, but there is a major difference between the two. In this case, the LA Lakers require an out-and-out perimeter defender, who can nullify the opponent's best guard.

In the modern NBA, most of the teams' offense is generated through their guards, and the Lakers currently don't have a player who can shut down the best guards in the league. The NBA trade deadline is nearly a fortnight away, and the LA Lakers should go all out to sign a perimeter defender before that.

