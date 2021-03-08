Create
NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks lining up a move for out of favor Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards
Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 14 min ago
Rumors
Kevin Love has been a constant subject of NBA trade rumors for the past few seasons, both because of his immense potential as a player and Cleveland Cavaliers' inability to reach the post-season. The NBA trade deadline expires on March 25th, and teams are gearing up to swoop on the former Minnesota Timberwolves forward.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks interested in signing Kevin Love

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to make a move for Cleveland Cavaliers' star power forward Kevin Love before the impending trade deadline.

NBA trade rumors indicate that the Mavericks have been trying to land a superstar for some time now, and Kevin Love could be the answer to their problems at the power forward position. The 2011 NBA champions are targeting a player who can provide much-needed shooting and rebounding, and Love fits the bill perfectly.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards
Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

Kevin Love is an exceptional rebounder on both sides of the court, standing at 7'0 tall. He is also an exceptional 3-point shooter, and it is safe to say that he is one of the best shooting bigs in the league. He averages 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for his career, on a respectable 37% shooting from deep.

The Dallas Mavericks have been a poor rebounding team this season, averaging just 42.9 rebounds per game, the 6th worst mark in the league. Their offensive rebounding has been especially bad, as Rick Carlisle's men have only managed to average 8.3 offensive boards per match.

Much of it can be blamed on the team's starting power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who is likelier to be moved to the 5 if the Mavs manage to acquire Kevin Love before the NBA trade deadline. The Dallas Mavericks have looked quite ordinary this season, sitting in 8th spot in the Western Conference with an 18-16 record.

Published 08 Mar 2021, 03:10 IST
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Dallas Mavericks Kevin Love NBA Trade Rumors
