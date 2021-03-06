NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks won't pursue Blake Griffin, Victor Oladipo still a target

The New York Knicks have been an active part of NBA trade rumors lately, as the management continues to look for reinforcements in key areas. The Knicks are making a push for the playoffs this season and currently have a 19-18 record in the east.

New York Knicks have been monitoring Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo's situation for some time now. There is a new update on that front, which will be explored further below.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks still interested in bringing Victor Oladipo to the Big Apple

According to New York Post's Marc Berman, New York Knicks president Leon Rose is inclined to bring Houston Rockets' guard Victor Oladipo to Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have prioritized signing a point guard before the NBA trade deadline, and Oladipo tops the list of probable candidates.

Oladipo is an unrestricted free agent in 2021, which means that the New York Knicks will acquire the former Indiana Pacers on a rental. The Houston Rockets are going through a poor spell of form and could be headed towards the lottery. This could lead to the exit of Victor Oladipo, who would prefer to play on a playoff-bound team.

In a sign of the changing times, #Knicks have no interest in free-agent-to-be Blake Griffin #NBA https://t.co/fZrdNNoX61 — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) March 6, 2021

The New York Knicks have a dearth at the point guard position since Elfrid Payton has not given head coach Tom Thibodeau the desired output. He has averaged just 12.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. Thibodeau recently re-united with Derrick Rose, but the former MVP has been brought in to fill a bench role.

Rookie Immanuel Quickley has been impressive, but the front office will likely prefer a more experienced player starting in such a critical position. Oladipo has the ability to provide both a scoring punch and playmaking, which will be critical for the New York Knicks in their attempt to make the playoffs.

Sources: Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in his buyout with the Pistons. He had $75M on his deal for this season and 2021-22. The six-time All-Star will clear waivers on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets are the leaders to sign him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2021

NBA trade rumors also suggest that the New York Knicks are not planning to pursue Blake Griffin, who agreed with the Detroit Pistons for a buy-out. The Knicks are stacked at the power forward position, with the duo of Julius Randle and rookie Obi Toppin performing their respective roles quite well. Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to sign Griffin, while the Knicks are zeroing in on acquiring Oladipo.

