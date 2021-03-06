NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat zero in on Kyle Lowry and John Wall as their search for a point guard continues

The Miami Heat have been a recurring feature of NBA trade rumors, mostly because of their inability to string together a run of wins in the 2020/21 campaign.

They have an underwhelming record in the Eastern Conference, and it won't be a surprise if head coach Erik Spoelstra and general manager Pat Riley look to shake up the roster to ensure a deep postseason run.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat keeping tabs on Kyle Lowry and John Wall

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

As per Tom Haberstroh of True Hoops, the Miami Heat have identified Kyle Lowry and John Wall as two potential NBA trade targets.

ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst had earlier mentioned that the Heat are active in trade discussions, and a union with one of the aforementioned point guards could be possible soon.

Fascinating factor at this year's NBA trade deadline: Sources tell @tomhaberstroh Raptors might kick off a youth movement. But the betting is that's less likely so long as Masai Ujiri--in a contract year himself--remains unsigned. https://t.co/B9cb6J63Ew — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) March 5, 2021

NBA trade rumors have linked the Miami Heat with a string of players since the beginning of the season. Some notable names are James Harden and Bradley Beal, but the former moved to the Brooklyn Nets and there is little chance that the latter will leave the Washington Wizards.

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

The Miami Heat front office was also monitoring Victor Oladipo's situation when he was with Indiana, but a deal could not be agreed upon. All these names indicate one fact - the Heat are on the lookout for an established guard, and either Lowry or Wall could be the answer to their problems.

Kyle Lowry has looked in good touch this season, and is averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7 assists per game. However, NBA trade rumors suggest that the Toronto Raptors are looking to move on from the veteran guard.

New podcast. The high-stakes lottery that’s taking shape & how what happens with Kyle Lowry could impact title race (w/@espn_macmahon & @TimBontemps): https://t.co/TEs49NdNUJ — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) March 5, 2021

The Miami Heat represent an opportunity for Lowry to continue competing for a championship while staying in the East. These factors could serve as inspirations for the gritty playmaker to move to the 3-time champions before the March 25th NBA trade deadline.

On the other hand, John Wall has been in fine form as well, putting up 21 points and 6 assists per match. His shooting has been a bit iffy though, as he is making only 46% of his shots from the field.

Another factor that could discourage the Miami Heat from making a move is Wall's injury history. He missed the entirety of 2019-20 season due to a left Achilles injury, and also missed a significant amount of game time in the 17/18 and 18/19 campaigns.

