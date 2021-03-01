NBA Rumors: LA Lakers to face competition for Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker in free agency

The LA Lakers have been the subject of a bevy of NBA rumors lately, especially since Anthony Davis went down with an Achilles problem.

The reigning champions are a win-now team that is targeting to win multiple championships in the near future. However, it is unlikely they will have the same roster next season as Rob Pelinka and co. face a challenging task considering their cap situation.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers to face stiff competition from rivals to keep hold of their role players

According to ESPN's NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the LA Lakers could find it difficult to keep their role players, especially Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker, next season.

With both the guards proving their value to Frank Vogel this season, losing them could put a major dent in the LA Lakers' title aspirations.

The Lakers built a championship roster. Keeping it together could be expensive, maybe more than $250M in total payroll by next year.



Hard decisions are coming & first may be Dennis Schroder, who just became extension eligible: https://t.co/BMND5AwZu1 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) March 1, 2021

Alex Caruso will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. NBA rumors speculate that he could command a contract in the range of the full mid-level exception, which amounts to $9.5 million next season.

Caruso is a well-rounded, athletic guard who can play off the ball, an attribute that is invaluable in the league today.

The Lakers officially announced the Quinn Cook waiver.



$797,183 cap hit



Cook will clear waivers at 5PM ET. on Friday.



Los Angeles is now $1.73M below the hard cap. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, there are doubts about young Talen Horton-Tucker's future at the franchise, as he will be a free agent restricted by the early-bird principle at the end of the season. If NBA rumors are to be believed, he could receive a significant offer sheet from LA Lakers' rivals.

The management will be in a much better position to match in Tucker's case, but there are chances that a tempting offer might just pry him away from LeBron James and co.

A key reason why the Lakers won't be able to compete with other teams is the fact that they could be looking at a $100 million luxury tax bill next season.

The 17-time winners of the Larry O'Brien trophy achieved an incredible feat of winning the championship in 2020 without paying the luxury tax. But things could get financially ugly for the Lakers next season.