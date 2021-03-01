NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could make a bold swoop for Karl Anthony-Towns with eyes on making a deep postseason run

Karl Anthony-Towns is one of the best offensive centers in the league, so it is not a surprise that he is a popular subject of NBA trade rumors every season. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been quite poor in the 20/21 campaign and it seems like Towns might be on his way to another team before the impeding NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Tom Thibodeau interested in bringing Karl Anthony-Towns to New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is inclined towards a re-union with Minnesota Timberwolves star big Karl Anthony-Towns.

Towns and Thibodeau had a rocky spell with the Timberwolves when the former was in charge, but it seems that he is keen on bringing on the mercurial center to the Big Apple as per the NBA trade rumors.

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

Karl Anthony-Towns is currently averaging 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have arguably been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.

Karl Anthony-Towns has not looked like his usual good self so far, but that can be attributed to a lack of game time, as he missed a considerable number of matches due to Covid-19.

Report: Tom Thibodeau ‘open’ to reuniting with Karl-Anthony Towns on Knicks https://t.co/amGAWrdUsU — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2021

The New York Knicks have looked in good knick, with Tom Thibodeau's defensive acumen helping the team concede a paltry 104.4 points per game. They have been the best defensive team in the league and look set for a playoff run in the 2020/21 NBA campaign.

Julius Randle was selected as an NBA All-Star under his tutelage and RJ Barrett is improving with each passing game.

Knicks fans were pumped after their team's win vs. the Pacers 😤



New York is currently 17-17 with the 5th seed in the East.



(via @tripleMwassup) pic.twitter.com/ow4xfHnWyx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 28, 2021

Karl Anthony-Towns could use a change in scenery, as fans and experts across the league believe his talent is being under-utilized in Minnesota. NBA Trade Rumors have linked him with various teams over the past few seasons and it looks like this could be the right time for the former Kentucky Wildcats man to move on.

