NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Championship contenders register interest in PJ Tucker ahead of the 25th March deadline

PJ Tucker has been an active part of NBA trade rumors lately, following the reports of Houston Rockets making him dispensable coming out. The versatile forward has been a key part of the Houston Rockets set up for several years now, but it looks like the two have decided to part ways.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Championship contenders interested in acquiring PJ Tucker's services

According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets have identified Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker as a potential option to strengthen their frontcourt.

NBA trade rumors suggest that the former Phoenix Suns man is looking for a move to a championship contender and these 3 teams are well-equipped to do so, which makes a potential deal with any of these franchises mutually beneficial.

PJ Tucker has shown incredible versatility in recent years, playing as a center despite being listed at just 6'5. This versatility has also added fuel to the NBA trade rumors, as it can be helpful for any team acquiring the player's services.

However, Tucker has been underwhelming this season, averaging a dismal 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He has also shot poorly from 3-point range, making just 31.6% of his attempts from behind the arc.

PJ Tucker's poor performances have mirrored Houston Rockets' form, as the playoff hopefuls are struggling with an 11-19 record.

The Jazz, Nuggets and Nets all have been quite promising in the 2020/21 NBA campaign. The Utah Jazz have the best record in the league so far and as a result lead a tough Western Conference with a 26-6 record. The Nets are 2nd in the East, while the Nuggets occupy one of the playoff berths in the West.

PJ Tucker has 1 year left on his contract & reiterates he’d like an extension: “I love Houston. I’ve said it many times. I want to retire as a Houston Rocket..The fans, the city have embraced me since day one.

So fingers crossed, I hope we can strike a deal and get it done.” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 10, 2020

PJ Tucker's experience and knack of making gritty plays have proven to be valuable assets in the postseason in the last few years, which makes him a useful player to have in any championship contender's roster.

Tucker and Houston Rockets haven't been able to agree on an extension and if NBA trade rumors are to be believed, he could soon be a part of one of the aforementioned three teams.

