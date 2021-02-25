NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers add Hassan Whiteside to list of candidates who can solve their center problem

Hassan Whiteside is a constant subject of NBA trade rumors every season, due to his ability to be a menace in the paint on both ends of the court. The former Miami Heat man is currently employed by the Sacramento Kings, but there is a good probability that fans might see him on another team soon.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers keen to add Hassan Whiteside to their roster

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans

According to Broderick Turner of the LA Times, the LA Lakers have identified Sacramento Kings big Hassan Whiteside as a potential target ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline. NBA trade rumors suggest that the reigning champions are looking to add a center to their squad and Whiteside could be an intriguing option for them to do so.

Lakers Unlikely To Pursue DeMarcus Cousins, Identify Hassan Whiteside As Target https://t.co/3xc1rNcZIu — RealGM (@RealGM) February 24, 2021

However, Hassan Whiteside has been underwhelming so far, averaging just 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He has been resigned to a bench role and it looks like the Sacramento Kings are planning to part ways with the 7 footer.

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Should the LA Lakers go all-in to acquire PJ Tucker from the Houston Rockets?

The LA Lakers are going through a major crisis at the center position, following Anthony Davis' Achilles problem. Davis is a power forward by trade, but is a more than an adept cover at the 5. Off-season acquisition Marc Gasol's performances haven't helped the case either, as he has struggled so far.

Another reason is the departure of JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard, who joined Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers in the off-season, respectively.

Advertisement

Where Kings rank (out of 323 players)...



54-De'Aaron Fox

82-Harrison Barnes

83-Tyrese Haliburton

85-Richaun Holmes

203-Hassan Whiteside

216-Buddy Hield

217-Nemanja Bjelica

251-Marvin Bagley

306-Cory Joseph

318-Glenn Robinson https://t.co/mwQQ2qeUoZ — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) February 24, 2021

The LA Lakers are in a desperate need of a rim protector and Hassan Whiteside fits the criteria. The former Portland Trail Blazers man is a traditional rim running center, who has averaged an impressive 11.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Anthony Davis is targeting a late March return and Hassan Whiteside presents a stop gap solution for the 17 time champions.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks considering Andre Drummond as an option if move for John Collins doesn't materialize