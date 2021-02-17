NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks considering Andre Drummond as an option if move for John Collins doesn't materialize

Andre Drummond has been an active subject of NBA trade rumors in recent times. There have been talks of him buying out his contract and moving to a team contending for a championship. The New York Knicks are one team that has been looking to acquire a front-court player before the NBA trade deadline. And it seems like a marriage between the Knicks and Drummond two could be on the cards.

NBA Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond considering New York Knicks as a potential destination

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Per New York Post's Marc Berman, Cleveland Cavaliers' star big Andre Drummond is considering the New York Knicks as a potential landing place before the NBA trade deadline.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are well stacked in the center position, and NBA trade rumors suggest that management has chosen to part ways with the former Detroit Pistons star. The Cavaliers acquired young center Jarrett Allen in the James Harden trade, and the front office views him as part of the starting 5 for the future.

Atlanta’s young stud John Collins was at Garden last night and on trade block. But are #Knicks all set with Toppin, Randle, Robinson? #NBA https://t.co/dCFYp1IrZK — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) February 16, 2021

Drummond has had a strong season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. He has also let his presence be felt on the defensive end, tallying 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. Andre Drummond is arguably the best rebounder in the NBA and has led the league in rebounds in four seasons.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can turn their season around by signing PJ Tucker

The primary motivation behind the New York Knicks' attempt to make a bid for a center would be Mitchell Robinson's status. The 22-year-old is due for a consultation for his fractured hand on Tuesday before deciding whether he will undergo surgery.

Advertisement

Robinson has been a regular feature of the New York Knicks' starting lineup. And if the medical staff's verdict suggests surgery, then the Knicks could consider Andre Drummond as a suitable option to replace him before the upcoming NBA trade deadline.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play center Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star prior to the NBA’s March 25th deadline, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Robinson has been impressive under defensive-minded head coach Tom Thibodeau, averaging 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per match. However, his main contribution has come on the defensive side of the ball, as he has managed to accumulate 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in the NBA 2020/21 season so far.

Both Andre Drummond and Robinson have identical statistics defensively, indicating that the Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls will be better off making a move for the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 stars expected to dominate headlines in February