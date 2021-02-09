NBA Trade Rumors: 5 stars expected to dominate headlines in February

With the trade deadline set for the 25th of March, NBA Trade Rumors have started to heat up. Teams are in the market, looking to improve their rosters and push on in the second half of the shortened season. As a result, certain players are set to generate serious interest around the league over the next month and a half.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players who will generate strong interest before the deadline

The NBA trade deadline has seen some season-altering moves take place in recent seasons. The most notable deal is Marc Gasol's trade to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, which helped the team win their maiden championship. There are several stars in the league who are capable of having a similar impact, and could make a move come March.

#1 Zach LaVine - Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine warms up against the Portland Trail Blazers

Shooting guard Zach LaVine has been in stellar touch this season, averaging 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. It doesn't come as a surprise that he has been the subject of multiple NBA Trade Rumors, considering his ability to be the No.1 scoring option on any team.

LaVine has mainly been linked with title contenders, and it will be intriguing to see if he joins a high-seeded team before the NBA trade deadline.

"Another guy executives are watching is Zach LaVine. They would trade for someone like Bradley Beal if he's available" - @WindhorstESPN#NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #BullsNation — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) February 4, 2021

#2 Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors involving Kyle Lowry have emerged recently, as the Toronto Raptors have reportedly decided it is time to move on from the veteran guard. The front office has not hesitated in shipping out fan-favorite star players in the past, and this could be the case with Lowry as well.

Lowry is an experienced star, who has played a crucial role in the Raptors' NBA Championship win. He is known for his playmaking ability and hounding defense, and fans could see him move to a title-contending team quite soon.

The Toronto Raptors could trade Kyle Lowry, per Bleacher Report



"There is a portion of Raptors personnel, league sources said, that believes the franchise should bid its beloved All-Star farewell and begin Toronto's next chapter in earnest." pic.twitter.com/FkgdTLYb9b — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that would benefit the most from adding Victor Oladipo to their roster