NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that would benefit the most from adding Victor Oladipo to their roster

The Houston Rockets recently acquired Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers in a four-team NBA trade involving James Harden. NBA Trade rumors have already emerged surrounding Oladipo's future, with reports indicating that the Rockets are planning to move him.

Several teams would be better off with Oladipo in their lineups, and here are three franchises that will benefit the most by adding the 28-year-old to their roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should make a move for Victor Oladipo

The Houston Rockets could potentially move Victor Oladipo again, per ESPN pic.twitter.com/i3kcVJDiKq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 4, 2021

Victor Oladipo has been an important player for the Houston Rockets this season, averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He has taken the dual responsibility of scoring and playmaking, which has helped fill the void left by James Harden's departure at the Houston Rockets.

However, with an NBA trade imminent, these are some destinations that will make the best use of the two-time All-Star.

#1 New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazers

The New York Knicks have failed to add a marquee name to their roster for some time. Following the Kristaps Porzingis NBA trade - in addition to their failure to land Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in 2019 - the front office's search for a poster boy is still going on.

Advertisement

Enter Victor Oladipo - a 28-year-old shooting guard who has made an All-NBA third team and played two All-Star games. The former Indiana Pacers star defines a two-way player - something which no one in the league appreciates more than New York Knicks head coach, Tom Thibodeau. Victor Oladipo is a multi-faceted player who can help the Knicks overcome their offensive woes.

#2 Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

Following a promising 2019-20 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks have failed to live up to expectations this time around. As a result, the Mavericks sit on a dismal 9-13 record.

NBA trade rumors have indicated that the team is looking to pair Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic with another star. Victor Oladipo being made available can be the best opportunity to do that.

Advertisement

The Mavericks have longed for a player who can make the opposition pay when Luka Doncic gets doubled, and Oladipo is the kind of player who is capable of that. The Mavericks consider themselves championship contenders, and adding Victor Oladipo will send a similar signal to the rest of the league.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should be a part of the JJ Redick sweepstakes

#3 Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

Another team that has failed to capitalize on a brilliant 2019-20 season is the Miami Heat. The 2019-20 NBA finalists are currently struggling to string a series of wins together, which has them stuck at the 13th spot in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

One of the strongest championship contenders in the league are in danger of losing out on a playoff berth, and it seems like only an inspired NBA trade can save Miami at this point.

Advertisement

The Heat were strongly linked with moves for Bradley Beal and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but both the stars committed their futures to their current teams. Another high profile target, James Harden, joined the Brooklyn Nets.

This leaves the three-time NBA champions with Victor Oladipo - an exciting, multidimensional player who fits the head coach Erik Spoelstra's philosophy.

A backcourt featuring Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo has the ability to wreak havoc in the East and take the Heat deep into the postseason.

Also Read: NBA All-Star Game 2021 - Date and venue officially confirmed, other details expected soon