NBA Reddit Stream: OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers live-stream for February 8th

The LA Lakers will welcome the OKC Thunder to the Staples Center tonight and will be looking to continue their 4-game winning streak. The reigning champions have been in sublime form this season and are the No.2 team in the Western Conference standings.

As recently as last year, fans were able to watch most NBA matches on Reddit, but since the ban on illegal streaming was introduced, it has become difficult to view games for free.

Can the OKC Thunder - LA Lakers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Anthon Davis and Dennis Schroder of the LA Lakers

The popular subreddit 'r/NBAstreams' was shut down a couple of months ago, leaving fans devoid of a consistent streaming option. As a result, there are no free and legal options on the social media platform anymore.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the OKC Thunder - LA Lakers game.

Last night’s double overtime win at home is our #ULTRAMoment 🔥🔥@MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/NRp9gdZY5z — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 7, 2021

How to live-stream the OKC Thunder-LA Lakers game?

OKC Thunder in action against the Portland Trail Blazers

The LA Lakers are on a 4-game winning run, and head coach Frank Vogel will be hoping that his men can keep it going against a relatively inexperienced OKC Thunder team.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will look to notch up another win and move closer to a postseason berth. Fans can watch this Western Confernce clash using the following apps and websites:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

The match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

