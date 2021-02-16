NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can turn their season around by signing PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker is a key part of the Houston Rockets setup, but has recently been involved in various NBA trade rumors surrounding his future. The gritty power forward is in the twilight of his career, and the Rockets management are looking to part ways and get reasonable compensation in return.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should make a move to sign PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker is one of the toughest defenders in the league, as he is able to guard positions 1-5 without breaking a sweat. He has been a part of the Houston Rockets' famous 'small ball lineups', featuring at the center spot despite just being listed at 6'5.

Several teams in the NBA would improve with PJ Tucker in the starting lineup, however there are three that could turn their season around if they add him to their roster.

#1- Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

Despite being at the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference standings, it is safe to say that the Boston Celtics have been quite underwhelming this season. One major factor has been the absence of a seasoned player on the front court as off-season acquisition Tristan Thompson hasn't had the desired influence on the team.

Daniel Theis has also struggled after switching to a power forward role this season, causing the Boston Celtics to field a weak starting lineup. One player who could solve these shortcomings is PJ Tucker, as he can plug in at both the forward and the center position.

He has the physicality to guard opposition centers, and the Boston Celtics are a team who won't ask him to do much offensively, which makes this a brilliant fit.

#2- Golden State Warriors

Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' season has rested completely on Stephen Curry's shoulders, who has been in MVP level form. He has been a one-man offense, but somehow the defense still managed to let him down in the 2020/21 campaign. They conceded 113.4 points per game, the 8th worst mark in the league.

PJ Tucker has a reputation for being a 'Swiss Army Knife' on defense, as he can play multiple positions and guard different types of players. He can protect the paint and guard the perimeter, something that can help head coach Steve Kerr with defensive rotations. With James Wiseman and Draymond Green, Tucker can help the Warriors have one of the most fearsome frontcourts in the league if they choose to make an NBA trade for him.

PJ Tucker has the league’s longest active consecutive games played streak at 265. It continued last season despite a pinched nerve in his neck. https://t.co/deW0awqVFe — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 12, 2021

#3- Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets

If there is one thing about the Miami Heat that everyone knows, it is the fact that they love gritty, defensive-minded players and it is a bonus if they are comfortable from behind the arc. Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker checks all these boxes, which means there is a high probability of him excelling under the tutelage of Erik Spoelstra at Miami Heat.

Last year's NBA championship finalists Miami Heat have had a rough season so far, struggling at the 9th spot in the Eastern conference. There have been several season-altering NBA trade deadline moves in recent history, and PJ Tucker to the Miami Heat has the potential to be added to that list.

Bleacher Report says the Heat should target PJ Tucker



" attaching Kendrick Nunn to Maurice Harkless should get the Rockets' attention. Miami might even be able to get a second-rounder back as part of that structure." pic.twitter.com/28uxRAh0WP — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) February 7, 2021

