NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder open to moving veteran trio before the deadline for draft picks

The OKC Thunder have been a popular subject of NBA trade rumors in recent seasons. This is down to the front office's decision to build for the future instead of being a win-now team, with the Thunder already having stock-piled a plethora of first-round picks.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the management is ready to accumulate a few more of them before the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder willing to ship Al Horford and George Hill

According to OKC Thunder beat reporter Royce Young, the team is willing to dispense with the trio of Al Horford, George Hill, and Mike Muscala before the NBA trade deadline.

OKC Thunder acquired these pieces in the off-season and now wants to flip them for future assets.

Mike Muscala's contract expires at the end of this season, while George Hill will become a free agent at the end of 2021-22 season.

Al Horford has two years remaining on his deal. This, coupled with the fact that he draws a hefty salary, could make him quite difficult to move on such short notice.

Thunder likely making George Hill, Al Horford and Mike Muscala available for interested contenders. https://t.co/46A6ZYVok4 pic.twitter.com/ctsh290PLR — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) March 9, 2021

OKC Thunder are actively looking for contenders who would like to invest in the aforementioned trio. The idea is to trim the roster to have a development-minded team.

Hill and Horford are experienced veterans who have made deep postseason runs, which could pique several teams' interest. Muscala is a limited role player who can be a 3&D threat off the bench.

NBA trade rumors indicate that the OKC Thunder are looking to be one of the biggest sellers before the deadline. With the NBA trade deadline only a fortnight away, it is safe to say that GM Sam Presti will consider getting a few more first-round picks in return for an unwanted player as a success.

HoopsHype said the OKC Thunder shouldn't be scared to trade some draft capital if the right young player hits the market. https://t.co/Qi3ql8KspQ — OKC Thunder Wire (@The_ThunderWire) March 9, 2021

The OKC Thunder have been a surprise package this season, racking up a decent 15-21 record in a highly competitive Western Conference. They have been a tough team to beat, which shows the front office's plan is working as intended.

