NBA Rumors: Jarrett Allen could receive offers from 4 teams in the upcoming off-season

The NBA rumors mill has been quite busy lately, with the deadline right around the corner. Jarrett Allen has been a popular subject of these rumors, considering he becomes a free agent in the summer.

It was reported earlier that Allen is the only Cleveland Cavaliers center who was untouchable in trade talks, But things could take a different turn in the upcoming off-season.

NBA Rumors: Jarrett Allen to draw significant interest in the off-season

OKC Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Jarrett Allen is expected to generate interest from the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.

Allen was a part of the four-team NBA trade that saw James Harden join the Brooklyn Nets. Jarrett Allen's contract expires in the summer, something that might incite a bidding war amongst the four aforementioned teams.

“Hoopla with Haynes,” latest news & nuggets from around NBA:



- Kings make Marvin Bagley III available with proposed trade to Pistons



- Aaron Gordon eliminating trade suitors



- Status of John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Joel Embiid, Jarrett Allen & more https://t.co/jIIC5Oipot — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 22, 2021

Jarrett Allen has looked in good knick this season for both the Nets and the Cavaliers, putting up 13 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He has been incredibly efficient in the paint on the offensive end, making 64% of his shots from the field as well.

The Cavaliers are expected to offer Jarrett Allen a $100M+ extension, via @ChrisFedor. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 22, 2021

NBA rumors suggest that the Cleveland Cavaliers have been looking for their frontcourt players for some time now, with the trio of Andre Drummond, Kevin Love and Javale McGee on the trade block.

However, parting ways with Jarrett Allen in the off-season would come across as a strange move, considering recent reports had mentioned the Cavs offering him a $100 million extension in the summer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled badly in ongoing campaign, managing a dismal record of 16-26, which has them in 12th place in the Eastern Conference . They have won just two of their last seven games and look headed towards the lottery.

The Cavaliers front office looks committed to building for the future by clearing deadwood. But releasing Jarett Allen in the off-season may not be a step in the right direction.