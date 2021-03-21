Top 3 players linked with the LA Clippers | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The NBA trade deadline 2021 is just a few days away, and championship hopefuls LA Clippers have been quite busy in recent days in an attempt to improve the roster following the All-Star break.

Heavyweights like the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks have already made some major moves before the NBA trade deadline 2021 and it will now be up to the LA Clippers to catch up with the other contenders.

NBA trade deadline 2021: 3 players who are on LA Clippers' radar

The LA Clippers have mainly been linked with point guards since the offseason, as head coach Tyronn Lue looks to revitalize the offense by adding a playmaker who can take the load off Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's shoulders.

Let's take a look at 3 players the LA Clippers have been linked with ahead of the NBA trade deadline 2021.

#1 George Hill, OKC Thunder

George Hill in action for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019-20 NBA season

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news of the LA Clippers being interested in George Hill a few days ago. It looks like the OKC Thunder man is the most attainable and qualified point guard the Los Angeles-based franchise can acquire.

Sources: The LA Clippers are exploring trade options for George Hill.



Realistically, the only thing that makes sense are expiring contracts and second-round draft picks. Hill has only played 14 games this season.https://t.co/Ar4bGIcd47 — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 19, 2021

Hill has been a solid role player for the Thunder this season, putting up 11.8 points and 3 assists in limited minutes. He has the ability to run plays as part of the bench unit, apart from making his shots from the 3-point line at an efficient clip. He has averaged an impressive 38% from deep in his career, a fact that could compel LA Clippers general manager Lawrence Frank to bring him to Staples Center.

#2 Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier in action for the Charlotte Hornets against the LA Lakers

Another guard the LA Clippers have been linked with ahead of the NBA trade deadline 2021 is the Charlotte Hornets' Terry Rozier, who is having a career year. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the LA Clippers' 'strong internal interest' in the former Boston Celtics man, who has played more as a 2-guard than a PG this season.

Clippers Targeting Point Guard With Terry Rozier, George Hill, Ricky Rubio As Possibilities https://t.co/SevEdidT1S — RealGM (@RealGM) March 16, 2021

Rozier is averaging a solid 20 points this season, but what's more impressive is his incredible shooting splits of 47-42-84. Along with Gordon Hayward, Rozier has been the focal point of the Charlotte Hornets offense, and it will be extremely difficult for the LA Clippers to prise him away from Michael Jordan's team.

#3 Ricky Rubio, Minnesota Timberwolves

Ricky Rubio of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The return to Minnesota Timberwolves hasn't gone according to plan for Ricky Rubio, who has averaged a miserly 8.7 points per game as the team finds itself at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

However, his playmaking remains serviceable and he is dishing out 6.7 assists per match coupled with two turnovers.

The LA Clippers' primary focus is on playmaking, and Rubio's addition will certainly help the roster in that regard. Chris Mannix revealed the Clippers' interest in the Spanish guard, and it doesn't look like the front office will need to part ways with important assets to secure Rubio's services.

