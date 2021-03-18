NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat targeting Spencer Dinwiddie with Detroit Pistons in the mix as well

The Miami Heat's frequent activity in the market has led to various NBA trade rumors in recent times. Reports have suggested that Pat Riley and co. are on the hunt for a point guard. Victor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry are some of the names that have come up in NBA trade rumors, as the Miami Heat continue their pursuit of a player who can complement Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat pondering a move for Spencer Dinwiddie

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Miami Heat have emerged as one of the candidates interested in making a move for Brooklyn Nets' point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie is undergoing rehabilitation following his season-ending ACL injury. But it is unlikely that he will return to the Brooklyn Nets rotation due to James Harden and Kyrie Irving's presence.

Heat, Pistons among teams that have had interest in acquiring Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie: https://t.co/1tk52LBFmQ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 18, 2021

Miami have been the subject of NBA trade rumors since the off-season. Back then, trustworthy sources had suggested that the management was going to go after MVP-level players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bradley Beal.

Both players signed long-term extensions with their respective teams, narrowing the front office's trade options.

The Detroit Pistons are another team that have emerged as a contender to land Spencer Dinwiddie, and they will be in a good position to offer him a rewarding contract. The Pistons recently parted ways with Derrick Rose, and Dinwiddie could turn out to be the ideal mentor for rookie point guard Killian Hayes.

Story: The Miami Heat expressed interest in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Details of the trade packages discussed on @hoopshype. https://t.co/wGYNAHpn8W — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 14, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie had a breakout 2019/20 campaign, averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds on 48.5% shooting from the field.

In Kyrie Irving's absence due to injury, he assumed the role of the team's lead point guard. Dinwiddie executed his role to perfection and formed a strong back-court partnership with Caris LeVert.

Both the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons are in dire need of an experienced point guard, and Spencer Dinwiddie could be the answer to both the team's problems.

