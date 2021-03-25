New twist in Kyle Lowry saga as Philadelphia 76ers sign George Hill, Miami Heat get Nemanja Bjelica | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The NBA trade deadline day has started off on an eventful note, with various headline-grabbing deals being done amongst the franchises. Some major ones include Nikola Vucevic's move to the Chicago Bulls and Evan Fournier joining the Boston Celtics.

Here are some other NBA trade updates to keep you aware of the proceedings.

NBA Trade Deadline 2021: Philadelphia 76ers sign OKC Thunder's George Hill

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers have finalized a trade to acquire OKC Thunder's veteran point guard George Hill.

There was major speculation about the team's interest in the former Cleveland Cavaliers man leading up to the NBA trade deadline day, and the deal has been confirmed. Austin Rivers will join the OKC Thunder in a 3 team trade that also involves the New York Knicks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Playing a back-up role for the OKC Thunder this season, Hill has still managed to impress in limited minutes, putting up 11 points and 3 assists on a respectable 38% shooting from the deep.

His shooting and playmaking was a valuable asset to the Milwaukee Bucks last season, and it will be intriguing to see how he fits into a stacked Philadelphia 76ers roster.

Miami Heat acquire Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica

Advertisement

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

As per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat are adding Sacramento Kings power forward Nemanja Bjelica to their roster in an attempt to bolster their thin frontcourt on NBA trade deadline day.

Bjelica has been a part of various NBA trade rumors since the off-season, with the Miami Heat as one of the prime landing spots.

The Miami Heat were short of frontcourt players following the Meyers Leonard debacle, and adding a player of Bjelica's skillset will help head coach Erik Spoelstra revitalize an underwhelming offense.

The former Timberwolves man is an adept 3-point shooter with a well rounded game for a big, a quality which is cherished by Spoelstra.

Miami is sending Moe Harkless and Chris Silva to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qcIwNnme3t — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Advertisement

Bjelica is a career 38% shooter from behind the arc, but has struggled to get going this season. He has been posting 7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 29% shooting from the deep.

The Heat have some brilliant snipers in their arsenal, and if Nemanja Bjelica gets going as well, the 3-time champions could be in for another NBA finals trip.