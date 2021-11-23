Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will play their first match of a two-game road trip to the West Coast against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at AT&T Center.

The Hawks are coming off five consecutive wins. They beat the OKC Thunder 113-101 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Spurs are on a five-game skid. The Phoenix Suns handed them a 115-111 loss in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 24th, 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 25th, 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks in action during an NBA game

The Atlanta Hawks have struck top form during their recent five-game homestand. They have been firing on all cylinders during that stretch and will be keen to continue in that fashion on the road.

The Hawks put in a sublime performance during the second half of the match against the OKC Thunder. Trae Young came into his own, scoring 21 of his 30 points in the last two-quarters of the match.

Atlanta were once again efficient with their shooting. They made 48.3% of their field goals, including 14 threes. Their free-throw shooting continued to be decisive as they converted 15 of their 16 attempts.

The Atlanta Hawks will be the favorites against the San Antonio Spurs. However, they will have to stay disciplined on both ends of the floor as their opponents could have extra motivation, considering they are on a five-game losing streak.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young continues to develop as a leader for the Atlanta Hawks. His performances have been vital to almost all their wins so far. The Hawks will need to maintain their composure in their first game on the road since November 3rd. Young will have to lead by example to make sure that happens.

The San Antonio Spurs can be a tough defensive team on their day, so Young will also have to continue to make a difference with his scoring prowess. He is averaging a whopping 26.4 points per game across his last five appearances and should have the confidence to continue that form.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young; G - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - Kevin Huerter; F - John Collins; C - Clint Capela.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs in action during an NBA game

The San Antonio Spurs have struggled massively on both ends of the court during their five-game losing run. They almost endured a blowout loss against the Phoenix Suns, too. Nevertheless, the Spurs made a late push to get back in the game but eventually fell short by four points.

San Antonio was down by as many as 17 points at one stage but they outscored the Suns 67-58 in the second half. Dejounte Murray recorded his seventh-career triple-double, tallying 18 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists.

They did not secure the win, but the Spurs could certainly look to build on that second-half performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Greg Popovich's side will have to try and put pressure on their opponents early in the game to have a better chance of winning.

The San Antonio Spurs will also have to work on their long-range shooting. They made just six of them against the Suns.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has been the best player for the San Antonio Spurs this season. He is averaging 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists and two steals per game so far. Murray will have to produce one of his best outings of the campaign to help the Spurs snap their five-game losing streak.

Along with making a difference offensively, Murray will also have to try and make a difference on defense. He will have to try and limit his counterpart Trae Young's impact as much as possible as that could prove to be key to a win for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray; G - Derrick White; F - Keldon Johnson; F - Keita Bates-Diop; C - Jakob Poeltl.

Hawks vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks will be the overwhelming favorites to win this clash. They have the momentum on their side and are a better team on paper compared to the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks have a dismal 1-8 record on the road, though, so they will have to make sure they do not let go of their intensity at any point in the match.

Where to watch Hawks vs Spurs

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Southwest. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Diptanil Roy