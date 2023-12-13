Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Betting Tips | Dec. 13, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks face the Toronto Raptors in an NBA regular-season game on Wednesday. It will be the first matchup between the two teams this season as both look to get a headstart in the front end of a two-game set.

Both the Hawks and the Raptors are on four-game losing streaks, and curiously, have both lost six of their last seven games. The Raptors, though, are returning home to face the Hawks back-to-back after a two-game road trip.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips, and predictions

The Atlanta Hawks (9-13) play the Toronto Raptors (9-14) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. While there will be no television coverage, the game will be available live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+115) vs Raptors (-135)

Spread: Hawks +2.5 (-115) vs Raptors -2.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o239.5) vs Raptors (u239.5)

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Preview

Both the Hawks and the Raptors are on four-game losing streaks that sent them down to 10th and 11th respectively in the Eastern Conference.

Although there's still a long way to go, both teams need to act now to make a bid for an outright playoff spot. The Raptors, though, have an advantage, as they host the Hawks twice, beginning on Wednesday.

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted starting lineups

Trae Young is experiencing some soreness in his right shoulder but is listed as "probable", which means he's expected to start for the Hawks.

Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter is "questionable" for the Hawks due to quadriceps issues. Garrison Matthews could start again in place of De'Andre Hunter if he sits out anew. Saddiq Bey, Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela are expected to start for the Hawks too.

The Raptors are projected to go with Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Jacob Poeltl, Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby.

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Key Players, Betting Tips

Trae Young's shoulder injury factored in a relatively quiet night for him in the Hawks' game against the Denver Nuggets, where he only had 19 points. Draft Kings believes the trajectory would be the same, as he's projected to go under the current point props of 28.5.

Meanwhile, BetRivers is bullish on OG Anunoby's steadiness for the Raptors and is projecting him to go over the current point props spread of 15.5

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Raptors as -135 favorites to beat the Hawks (+115 underdogs), which is given, as the game is in Toronto.

However, the opening line for the spread is close with the Raptors the -2.5 favorites. Take note, though, that you might need to pay $115 to win $100 if you're going to bet on the Hawks to make the game even closer or even win, while a $100 earning on betting for the Raptors to go against the spread could cost you $105.

With the discrepancy on how much to bet for a $100 win in the spread race, it might be a good bet to project the Raptors to go against the spread, as it would only cost you a little less.