Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Match Preview - April 13th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors host the Atlanta Hawks at the Amalie Arena on Tuesday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup. The Raptors will be looking to avoid a season sweep after losing twice to their opponents already.

The Atlanta Hawks head into this contest on the back of a 105-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, endured a 96-102 loss against the New York Knicks in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 13th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, April 14th, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have been in terrific form since appointing Nate McMillan as their interim head coach. They have recorded six wins in their last seven outings and will fancy winning their third game on the bounce.

Their win in the last game was a gritty one, as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point deficit in the last quarter to beat the Hornets. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points on the night, while Clint Capela added 20 points as well to lead the team to a win in the absence of their star guard Trae Young.

The win helped the Atlanta Hawks improve their season record to 29-25 and strengthen their hold for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Key Player - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic (#13) of the Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been in terrific form lately. With the Atlanta Hawks likely to miss a lot of key players, he will once again need to step up, especially at the offensive end.

The Bucks wanted him for a reason: https://t.co/qnuHJ0HbpP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 12, 2021

In his last game, Bogdanovic scored 32 points, shooting eight of 18 from the field, including four of eight from beyond the arc. If he replicates that kind of performance, the Hawks could be on their way to their 30th win of the season.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - Solomon Hill l Center - Clint Capela.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the most disappointing teams this season. They were cruising at one point, but injuries and a poor run of performances saw their campaign go in a downward spiral since the start of March. Since then, they have endured 16 losses and managed just four wins.

In their last game against the Knicks, the Toronto Raptors put on a great fight and managed to overturn a 16-point deficit. But that wasn't enough for them to get a win.

'No matter how hard it rains. withstand the pain' pic.twitter.com/eJOeBdzbkC — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 12, 2021

Gary Trent Jr. had a team-high 23 points on the night, while Kyle Lowry scored 19 points. But a poor outing by the reserves meant their efforts went in vain, as the Raptors slumped to their 33rd defeat of the season. The Raptors are now 11th in the East, two games behind the Bulls.

Key Player - Chris Boucher

Advertisement

Chris Boucher

Chris Boucher is having a career-best season with the Toronto Raptors this term and has also been one of their best players. He could be key against the short-handed Atlanta Hawks, as he will be up against the in-form Clint Capela inside the paint.

Capela has been terrific for the Hawks and has been instrumental in their revival this season. If Boucher can limit Capela's threat to a great extent, the Toronto Raptors will fancy their chances of winning this game.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry l Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. l Small Forward - OG Anunoby l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam l Center - Chris Boucher.

Hawks vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks will head into this contest as the favorites, owing to their superior current form. However, the Toronto Raptors are an unpredictable side and have some really talented players in their squad who could take the game away from their opponents. The Hawks will have to stay alert and not take the Raptors for granted to avoid a shock defeat.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Raptors game?

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors will be televised locally on TSN and Bally Sports Southeast. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.