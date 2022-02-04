Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - February 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will hit the road for a back-to-back matchup against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday, February 4.

The Hawks are coming an impressive 124-115 win against the Phoenix Suns. Ending the Suns' 11-game winning streak, the Hawks have improved to 25-26 on the season.

The Raptors, meanwhile, will head into this game after a thrilling 127-120 OT win against the Chicago Bulls. With their fourth consecutive win, the Raptors are tied for the seventh seed in the East, and have a 27-23 season record.

Thursday's game will be the second installment of the four-game season series between the two teams. With the Raptors winning the previous matchup, the Hawks will look to level the series in this game.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, February 4, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, February 5, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks

Coming off an impressive win against the Phoenix Suns, the Atlanta Hawks are 4-1 in their last five games.

The Hawks have made a very convincing mid-season surge. Thanks to a streak of impressive outings by Trae Young and the overall offensive stability of the side, the Hawks have improved to 25-26 on the season as they occupy the tenth seed in the East.

NBA TV @NBATV Hawks are clicking on all cylinders Hawks are clicking on all cylinders 🔥 https://t.co/6k7wEW8BTn

The game against the Suns saw another impressive outing by Young. With 43 points on six three-pointers made for the game, Young also sealed the game with some key buckets in the final moments.

The Hawks will have to endure some bad news as they hit the road, though, as John Collins could sit out with a shoulder injury.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young attempts a layup.

Trae Young could be a key player for the Atlanta Hawks in this game. Coming off a 43-point outing against Phoenix on Wednesday, the All-Star point guard will look to spearhead the offense in this game as well.

The Atlanta Hawks are heavily dependent on Trae Young. That is largely due to Young's ability to facilitate Atlanta's offense. Thanks to his ability to bring out the maximum potential from the big men and shooters, the Hawks were 52.4% from the field and 48.8% from behind the arc in their last game.

The 23-year-old guard has seen an increase in his output in the last ten games as well. He is averaging 28 points and 8.1 assists per game, and is key to Atlanta's rotation.

Dictating the pace of Atlanta's offense, Young will have to continue his efforts in ensuring a steady rhythm for Atlanta in this away game.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - Danilo Gallinari | C - Clint Capela.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors continued their run of dominant performances as they came up with another impressive OT wins. The Raptors have now won their last four games.

The game against Chicago saw balanced scoring across the board. With six players recording double-digit scoring, the Raptors also had four players in their starting rotation scoring 20+ points.

Scottie Barnes played a huge role, as he made a late shot to send the game to OT. He had 21 points on the night.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Bulls-Raptors headed to OT! Scottie Barnes with the CLUTCH tip-in to tie the gameBulls-Raptors headed to OT! Scottie Barnes with the CLUTCH tip-in to tie the game ‼️Bulls-Raptors headed to OT! https://t.co/n8CX4VFpAr

Although Pascal Siakam led the charge with 25 points and 13 rebounds for the game, Gary Trent Jr. was the hero for the Raptors. Shooting a clutch three-pointer in OT to give Toronto a five-point lead, the Raptors eventually extended the lead to seven points, thanks to some clutch free-throws by Siakam.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet attempts a three-point shot.

A key player for the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming home fixture could be Fred VanVleet. Making his first All-Star team as a reserve in the East, VanVleet has been one of the most important pieces in the Raptors' lineup.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania 2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. 2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. Toronto's Fred VanVleet becomes the fourth undrafted NBA player ever to be named an All-Star in the modern era. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Toronto's Fred VanVleet becomes the fourth undrafted NBA player ever to be named an All-Star in the modern era. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

VanVleet is coming off an impressive 21-point outing against the Bulls. Although he was fairly cold from the field, shooting 6-19, he registered nine assists for the game.

Fred VanVleet has seen some fairly consistent outings for the Raptors. Although he has seen a slight drop-offs in output, his role as a consistent scorer and point guard has helped the Raptors put together a streak of wins.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Pascal Siakam.

Hawks vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors game is an exciting one. They are two teams making a solid mid-season run for playoff contention.

Toronto will enjoy homecourt advantage, which has played a big role in their success. Considering their form at home, the Raptors could be tough to beat.

Although the Hawks have a losing 10-14 record on the road, their current form makes them dangerous in any situation. Unfortunately, the potential absence of John Collins could shift the tide in Toronto's favor.

Where to watch Hawks vs Raptors game?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors game will be locally broadcast on SN. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into TSN Radio 1050.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus.

Edited by Bhargav