Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an Eastern Conference battle in the 2020-21 NBA between two playoff hopefuls, the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors will lock horns at the Amalie Arena on Thursday.

In their first matchup this season, the Atlanta Hawks snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Raptors by holding on for a 132-121 victory. Trae Young (28 points, 13 assists) and Clint Capela (23 points, 16 rebounds) starred for the Atlanta Hawks, while Kevin Huerter hit a crucial three-pointer late in the game to seal the deal.

For the Toronto Raptors, it was the usual suspect Fred VanVleet, who scored 22 points, while Chris Boucher sizzled with a stellar 29-point outing off the bench.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 11th, 2021; 7:30 PM PM ET (Friday; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks fired coach Lloyd Pierce before the All-Star break because of their abysmal performances in the first half of the season. The Atlanta Hawks were off to a decent start to their campaign before multiple player injuries wreaked havoc.

Unfortunately, the Atlanta Hawks enter the second half of the season with a worrisome list of players who will be unavailable against the Toronto Raptors. De'Andre Hunter (right knee), Kris Dunn (ankle), Cameron Reddish (Achilles) and Clint Capela (foot) are being monitored on a day-to-day basis. However, Reddish and Capela could suit up before tip-off.

Advertisement

Players the last 2 seasons to avg at least 28 PPG and 9 APG:



Trae Young. End of list. pic.twitter.com/IrYuV069aD — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 4, 2021

Despite their struggles, the 16-20 Atlanta Hawks did manage to end the first half of the season on a positive note. They are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic in successive games.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young (#11) of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has been in stellar form this campaign, filling up the stat sheet with incredible numbers on a nightly basis. In his team's win over Orlando, Young exploded with a 32-point performance while also adding eight assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes from the floor.

In 34 games this season, Young has averaged 26.4 points, 9.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds on 43% shooting from the floor. The Atlanta Hawks will rely on Young's scoring exploits to beat the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Tony Snell, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors closed out the first half of the season with a two-game skid, falling short against the Detroit Pistons before enduring a loss to their conference rivals, the Boston Celtics.

After a nightmare start to their campaign, the Toronto Raptors mounted an impressive comeback, but inconsistent performances continue to hurt their playoff prospects. On a brighter note, the Toronto Raptors have the 10th-best offense in the league, which is one better than that of the Atlanta Hawks.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Toronto Raptors had a long list of players sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols: Malachi Flynn, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw and OG Anunoby. There is no clarity yet about the availability of these players for the Atlanta Hawks game.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry (#7) of the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry, a 6x All-Star, has been the face of the Toronto Raptors over the years. The NBA rumor mill has been on overdrive, as his name has been doing the rounds ahead of the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline.

Nevertheless, the Toronto Raptors will continue to rely on their star guard to guide them to victory against the Atlanta Hawks. The last time the two sides clashed, Lowry had an underwhelming outing, putting up only nine points in 37 minutes from the floor.

In their previous game against the Boston Celtics, though, the 34-year-old tied for a team-record 19 dimes.

Despite the loss, Kyle Lowry dropped 19 assists 🎯



That ties the @Raptors' franchise record. pic.twitter.com/A0pKfJqJAc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2021

In 29 games this season, Kyle Lowry has averaged 18 points on 45% shooting from the floor while dishing out seven dimes per game and collecting five boards too.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry, G Terence Davis, F Yuta Watanabe, F Norman Powell, C Aron Baynes.

Advertisement

Hawks vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks have a lot to do to return to postseason reckoning. However, if Trae Young and co. do the double over the Toronto Raptors, their playoff hopes will receive a huge fillip.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors will look to end their two-game losing streak at their temporary home in Amalie Arena.

This matchup will feature a showdown between two elite guards in the association - Kyle Lowry and Trae Young - a duel that could determine which team comes out on top.

Where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors game?

The NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors will be telecast on The Sports Network (Canada) and Fox Sports Southeast (Atlanta). The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.