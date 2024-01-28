Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors starting lineups and depth chart for January 28 | 2023-24 NBA Season

An exciting interconference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors is tonight at the State Farm Arena. The Raptors (16-29) are 12th in the East and behind the Hawks (18-27), making this a crucial game. The two have battled twice this season and are coming off a victory. Their upcoming matchup can go either way, which makes it exciting.

The Hawks are on a four-game skid after losing to the Dallas Mavericks last, where their defense allowed Luka Doncic to drop 73 pts. They will have the advantage of having Trae Young for the second straight game after he missed two consecutive matchups before the Mavs game. Also, Dejounte Murray continues to play consistently well despite the trade rumors.

Aside from their two stars, everyone else should step up to get back in the win column.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are also in a slump as they lost their last four games after getting blown out by the LA Clippers last. RJ Barrett should step up for his new team to alleviate pressure on Scottie Barnes, as their roster deals with several critical injuries.

A win will be huge for the Raptors, especially against the team they are trailing directly in the standings. But they will need to focus if they want to snap their losing streak while getting a key victory.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Injury reports

Atlanta Hawks injuries for Jan. 28

Starting forward De'Andre Hunter is out due to a knee injury. He has been sidelined since Jan. 22nd and will miss his eighteenth straight game after tomorrow.

Aside from him, Bruno Fernando (back), Vit Krejci (shoulder) and Mouhamed Gueye are listed on the Hawks' injury report.

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Bruno Fernando Out Lower back spasms De'Andre Hunter Out Right knee inflammation Mouhamed Gueye Out Back fracture Vit Krejci Out Left shoulder subluxation

Toronto Raptors injuries for Jan. 28

Starters Jakob Poeltl (ankle) and Immanuel Quickley (quad) will be out of the Raptors rotation for their upcoming matchup against the Hawks. Dennis Schroeder is likely to step up and fill in for Quickley, while Thaddeus Young should start again in place of Poeltl.

Markquis Nowell, on a two-way contract, is also listed as out after sustaining an injury during a G-league game, while Jontay Porter is probable.

PLAYER STATUS INJURY Immanuel Quickley Out Quad contusion Jakob Poeltl Out Sprained ankle Jontay Porter Probable/Day-to-day Eye injury Markquis Nowell Out Strained left hamstring

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups and depth chart

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

POSITION Starter 2nd 3rd PG Trae Young Patty Mills Trent Forrest SG Dejounte Murray Bogdan Bogdanovic AJ Griffin SF Saddiq Bey Garrison Mathews Wesley Matthews PF Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Onyeka Okongwu

Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart

POSITION Starter 2nd 3rd PG Dennis Schroder Kira Lewis Jr. SG Gary Trent Jr. Gradey Dick Javon Freeman-Liberty SF RJ Barrett Bruce Brown Garrett Temple PF Scottie Barnes Jordan Nwora Jalen McDaniels C Thaddeus Young Chris Boucher

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Key matchups

An exciting backcourt battle

Dennis Schroeder has been inconsistent in his production but has shown the tendency to explode for a high-scoring game now and then. He can get his teammates involved while also looking for his shots, something that the Hawks should look out for.

Dejounte Murray will likely switch on him on most possessions to contain his scoring and playmaking abilities. Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr. can also be crucial for the Raptors on defense, switching between Murray and Trae Young to contain the Hawks' explosive backcourt.

There is a potential for an entertaining backcourt battle at the Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors matchup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. Bruce Brown

A potentially fun battle between sixth men is something to look out for. Bruce Brown and Bogdan Bogdanovic can come off their team's benches and be a spark plug.

The impact either man can have on the game is something to look out for. Both players will make the Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors game exciting when they play.

