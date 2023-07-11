Ausar Thompson wants to bring the championship days back to Detroit -"I want to be one of the greatest players ever"

The Detroit Pistons surprised many when they made Ausar Thompson the No. 5 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Cam Whitmore and Jarace Walker were the names popularly believed to be who Pistons will add to their roster on draft day.

Detroit may have nailed it when they wouldn’t let the Overtime Elite superstar slip from their grasp. Already, the rookie has set expectations that not even the 2021 draft’s top pick, teammate Cade Cunningham, publicly set out to do:

“I want to be one of the greatest players ever. I want to win championships, bring championships to Detroit.”

Ausar Thompson wants to bring championships back to Detroit

Some will scoff at Thompson’s lofty expectations but many will also be stoked that the rookie would dare to dream something as big. The Detroit Pistons have only made the playoffs twice since 2009. They were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019.

The last time the Pistons were not dismissed in just four games in the first round of the playoffs was in 2008. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals, the sixth straight and last time they did it since 2002.

The Detroit Pistons have had eight lottery picks since 2008 before Ausar Thompson was picked fifth in this year’s draft. They drafted Greg Monroe (2010), Brandon Knight (2011), Andre Drummond (2012), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (2013), Stanley Johnson (2015), Killian Hayes (2020) and Cunningham (2021). Detroit also added Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren last year.

Only Hayes, Cunningham, Duren and Ivey are left on the roster. Together with Ausar Thompson, they’re expected to become the cornerstones of the franchise as they try to become relevant in the NBA again.

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons will need a few more years to challenge for the NBA championship

Ausar Thompson, Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Killian Hayes are expected to be the Detroit Pistons’ future. James Wiseman, Joe Harris and Bojan Bogdanovic are recent additions over the last two years.

The Pistons’ current lineup isn’t expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. They’ll be lucky to make it to the play-in tournament over the next few years. The Eastern Conference is stacked.

Detroit’s young core will need a little more seasoning and will have to prove that they can lead the team deep into the playoffs.

Cade Cunningham must show he’s worthy of the No. 1 pick in 2021. Hayes, Duren and Ivey have to live up to their lottery names. Ausar Thompson showed glimpses of his potential, but he will have to be significantly better as well.

Pistons young core today:



Jaden Ivey: 22 points, 10 assists



James Wiseman: 17 points, 10 rebounds



Ausar Thompson: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists



Jalen Duren: 23 points, 10 rebounds

Unless they significantly and steadily improve over time, Thompson’s ambitious goals may not become a reality.

