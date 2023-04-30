Second-year guard Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers has established himself as one of the most improved players in the league, nearly doubling his points and assists.

For the regular season, he averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists and in the last 18 games of the season, Reaves averaged 18.7 ppg and 5.8 ast on 57% from the field, and 43% from three.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a record of 35-29 when Austin Reaves played, and in the last 10 games of the season, all starts by Reaves, the Lakers went 8-2 to finish out the regular season.

At various times during the season, due to injuries and roster imbalance with the plethora of somewhat undersized guards, he has played practically every position.

The most infamous was the Christmas loss against the Mavericks, where Darvin Ham trotted out a lineup of Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, and Patrick Beverley, making him the tallest person at 6’5.

But perhaps the most impressive thing about the player is that he has proven himeself as a capable point guard. As a wing, he has established himself as a good shooter and aggressive driver to the rim, with an uncanny knack for drawing fouls.

He is deceptively quick and has sneaky ballhandling skills, and despite being listed as 197 pounds, is stronger than he looks.

As a lead guard, he manages the floor well and looks to make smart plays in crunch time, whether passing to LeBron or AD, or taking the shot himself. He continues his reputation as a feisty, sometimes irritating defender and is not afraid to sacrifice his body on the court diving for loose balls or drawing charges.

Reaves has the support and confidence of his teammates, most importantly of LeBron James, who has taken him under his wing. Lonnie Walker IV, previously a starter, has completely fallen out of the rotation for the most part, other than garbage time or injury.

Malik Beasley was the starting shooting guard over Reaves after being acquired from the Utah Jazz, but after a late-season slump, became relegated to an instant-offense sniper off the bench, but has been a nonfactor in the playoffs to this point.

Up until Game 1 against Memphis, arguably Reaves’ signature game to date was a 35-point outburst in a victory against the Orlando Magic.

In a game in which LeBron was still out, the young, scrappy Magic were unrelenting, and Anthony Davis had a relatively subpar game as Reaves carried the team to victory.

He shot 9 for 14 from the field and 16 for 18 from the foul line, joining Lou Williams as the only other player in franchise history to hit at least 16 free throws in a game off the bench.

Austin “Powers” the Lakers in Game 1 victory, critical in series win vs Grizzlies

Crossover: Austin Reaves' deceptive handles and quickness on display against Desmond Bane.

The Lakers’ turnaround after the trading deadline enabled them to finish with a 43-39 record in the 7th seed, which they clinched after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in.

They would match up with the young, talented, and brash Memphis Grizzlies, who finished 51-31, at the 2nd seed.

Despite the phyrotechnics of Ja Morant, the Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson, budding All-Star Desmond Bane, and the ever-loquacious Dillon Brooks, they were missing their starting center and leading rebounder Steven Adams, and his backup, the energizer Brandon Clarke.

Coupled with the roaring finish to the season, the Lakers were largely favored in the series, despite being a lower seed and having fewer wins. Game 1 was an opportunity for the Lakers to steal the homecourt away from the Grizzlies.

Austin Reaves along with Rui Hachimura, off the bench, were the stars of the game. Reaves (23 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 8-13 FG, 3-5 3-PT), and Hachimura (29 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 11-14 FG, 5-6 3-PT) dominated the fourth quarter and combined for 52 points for the game.

Broadcasted on ABC, with the Lakers already a worldwide brand, this was a national, if not international, coming-out party for a young man nicknamed “Hillbilly Kobe”, who grew up in tiny Newark, Arkansas (population of 1,170).

His fourth-quarter heroics prompted Mark Jackson to call him “Austin Powers”, a play on the campy trilogy of vintage spy movies in the late 90s and early 2000s bearing the namesake, starring Mike Myers.

The signature moment of the game occurred when Reaves hit a dagger over Grizzlies’ backup point guard Tyus Jones, filling in for the injured Ja Morant, who hurt his hand falling to the court earlier in the quarter after driving on Anthony Davis.

Reaves, who is normally relatively reserved, strutted down the court yelling “I’m HIM!” going back to the Lakers’ bench, after the Grizzlies called a timeout. Other players around the league, including Damian Lillard, recognized that he had arrived, if they didn’t know before.

Reaves combined for 22 points in the next two games and then had another 23-point output in a critical Game 4 overtime victory, putting the Lakers up 3-1 over the Grizzlies.

He made a key game-tying layup in the 4th quarter, and hit free-throws to ice the game. On multiple occasions, MVP chants rang out by the crowd in the Cyrpto.com Arena, which Reaves humbly and somewhat amusingly appreciated.

In the Game 6 clincher, a 125-85 drubbing by LA to win the series 3-2, Reaves was only 5-12 from the field, including 1-7 from three. However, he finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 blocks in 34 minutes.

For the postseason, Reaves’ shooting percentages are lower, but his statistical numbers are all increased (16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists in 36.3 minutes).

Reaves is a hot commodity in free agency

Hachimura, Russell, and Reaves are all free agents and important pieces for the postseason run.

Reaves’ impressive play in the second half of the season and in the postseason has made him a hot commodity entering free agency this summer for teams looking for a versatile scoring, defensive, and playmaking wing.

The maximum contract the Lakers can offer Reaves outright is four years, $50.8 million, which is basically their non-taxpayer midlevel exception.

The player is undeniably the team's most important free agent, along with starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, and 6th man forward Rui Hachimura, all of whom played critical roles in the series ousting of the Grizzlies.

A team with cap space can make Reaves, 24, an offer of at least four years, $98 million, with the final two years possibly being backloaded to upwards of $60 million. However, due to his restricted free agency, the Lakers have the ability to match any offer.

Reaves, 24, has previously expressed his desire to re-sign with the Lakers, appreciating that the team gave him his initial opportunity, coupled with the fact that he was a huge Lakers and Kobe fan as a kid.

He also stated a desire to make as much money as he can and be as successful on a team, but hopes to “get this done so I can stay there, for hopefully my whole career.”

