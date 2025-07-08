Austin Reaves shared a heartfelt reaction following the LA Lakers' official announcement of forward Jake LaRavia’s signing. The Purple and Gold landed the promising sharpshooter on a two-year, $12,000,000 deal in free agency, marking one of their three major signings alongside Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes.

Ad

Austin Reaves appeared genuinely excited to welcome LaRavia to Los Angeles. Taking to his Instagram story on Monday, the Lakers guard posted a warm message celebrating the addition, expressing his enthusiasm about teaming up with the young forward in Tinseltown.

"Welcome to LA my guy," Reave wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Image Source: Austin Reaves/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jake LaRavia suited up for both the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings last season, quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s most promising young forwards. At just 23 years old and standing 6-foot-7, LaRavia is seen as an ideal fit for the Lakers, who are reportedly focused on building for the future around Luka Doncic.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former 19th overall pick showcased his value as a perimeter threat, enjoying the best shooting season of his young career. In 47 games with the Grizzlies, he shot an impressive 44.4% from 3-point range. Across 66 total appearances, he maintained a strong 42.3% clip from beyond the arc, solidifying his reputation as a reliable long-range shooter.

Rob Pelinka delighted with Jake LaRavia signing

Before Austin Reaves warmly welcomed Jake LaRavia to Los Angeles, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka had already expressed high praise for the young forward’s skill set. Pelinka believes LaRavia is an ideal fit for head coach JJ Redick’s system and sees him as a valuable addition to the team’s evolving style of play.

Ad

"Jake is a high IQ two-way player with ideal skills for a JJ Redick basketball system," Pelinka said. "He’s a disruptive defender who uses his size and physicality to create turnovers. Offensively, he can score at all three levels and has a knack for creating space for himself and his teammates."

Although the Lakers have made three notable signings in free agency, they have yet to address their most pressing roster need that is of a starting-caliber center. However, Rob Pelinka is expected to exhaust all options in pursuit of a quality big man, whether it comes through a blockbuster trade or another free-agent signing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More