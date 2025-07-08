Austin Reaves shared a heartfelt reaction following the LA Lakers' official announcement of forward Jake LaRavia’s signing. The Purple and Gold landed the promising sharpshooter on a two-year, $12,000,000 deal in free agency, marking one of their three major signings alongside Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes.
Austin Reaves appeared genuinely excited to welcome LaRavia to Los Angeles. Taking to his Instagram story on Monday, the Lakers guard posted a warm message celebrating the addition, expressing his enthusiasm about teaming up with the young forward in Tinseltown.
"Welcome to LA my guy," Reave wrote.
Jake LaRavia suited up for both the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings last season, quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s most promising young forwards. At just 23 years old and standing 6-foot-7, LaRavia is seen as an ideal fit for the Lakers, who are reportedly focused on building for the future around Luka Doncic.
The former 19th overall pick showcased his value as a perimeter threat, enjoying the best shooting season of his young career. In 47 games with the Grizzlies, he shot an impressive 44.4% from 3-point range. Across 66 total appearances, he maintained a strong 42.3% clip from beyond the arc, solidifying his reputation as a reliable long-range shooter.
Rob Pelinka delighted with Jake LaRavia signing
Before Austin Reaves warmly welcomed Jake LaRavia to Los Angeles, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka had already expressed high praise for the young forward’s skill set. Pelinka believes LaRavia is an ideal fit for head coach JJ Redick’s system and sees him as a valuable addition to the team’s evolving style of play.
"Jake is a high IQ two-way player with ideal skills for a JJ Redick basketball system," Pelinka said. "He’s a disruptive defender who uses his size and physicality to create turnovers. Offensively, he can score at all three levels and has a knack for creating space for himself and his teammates."
Although the Lakers have made three notable signings in free agency, they have yet to address their most pressing roster need that is of a starting-caliber center. However, Rob Pelinka is expected to exhaust all options in pursuit of a quality big man, whether it comes through a blockbuster trade or another free-agent signing.
