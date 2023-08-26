Australia vs Germany FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is officially underway, with plenty of action taking place across the three host cities. Heading into the weekend, fans have seen a number of exciting matchups, including Team USA's opening win and Greece's victory over Jordan.

On August 27th, Group E teams Australia and Germany will go head to head in hopes of picking up wins following 'Gameday No. 1'. NBA veterans Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis, and Mo Wagner will all suit up for Team Germany, while Patty Mills and Josh Giddey suit up for Team Australia.

This year's 2023 FIBA World Cup will see a record-setting 55 NBA players compete in the FIBA World Cup for their respective countries. Saturday's Australia vs. Germany matchup will see a number of NBA players suit up.

FIBA World Cup 2023: Australia vs. Germany game details

Date: August 27th, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Venue: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Group: E - Germany, Finland, Australia, Japan

The last time these two teams faced off, Australia was able to pick up a massive 78-45 win, marking the team's second most dominant World Cup win. Given that was the first and only matchup between the two teams, Australia is sure to enter the match with plenty of confidence.

So far, both teams have already picked up wins in the FIBA World Cup 2023, with Japan and Finland both taking losses in the group stage. As such, the Australia vs. Germany game will see one team cement itself atop the group stage.

Finland v Australia: Group E - FIBA World Cup

This tournament, Australia has gone 3-0 over European teams, with the NBA's Mo Wagner nearly setting a record for Team Germany in 'Gameday No. 1'. During the team's victory over Japan, Wagner scored a whopping 25 points, second behind just Dirk Nowitzki, who holds the Team Germany record with 30 points.

Despite that, Wagner has the chance to tie another Team Germany record and become just the third player to score more than 20 points in back-to-back games. Currently, the only two players to accomplish such a feat are Dennis Schroder and Dirk Nowitzki.

FIBA World Cup 2023: Australia vs. Germany - Where to watch?

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIBA World Cup

Fans eager to see the Australia vs. Germany game on August 27th will be able to do so through a number of different methods. Primarily, the game will air on FIBA's official streaming channel: Courtside 1891. In addition, the game will air on ESPN+ for American fans.

Fans who subscribe to ESPN+ will be able to select what games they want to watch throughout the entirety of the tournament, given the broadcasting partnership deal. With the FIBA World Cup 2023 underway, expect plenty of action, and maybe even an upset or two along the way.

