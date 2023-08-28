Australia vs Japan Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The first round of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Group Stages are underway as Australia take on host country Japan on August 29th. With the game taking place in Okinawa, the Japanese team will hope to come away with some positive results.

Group E features some of the most competitive teams in international basketball. With Germany and Finland completing the group, both, the Australian and Japanese teams, will have to fight hard to qualify.

As things stand, the upcoming game will be a decisive one. With both teams featuring a 1-1 record, the winner of this game will secure a place in the next round at the cost of the other.

Australia vs Japan FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters

Australia

Xavier Cooks

Dyson Daniels

Dante Exum

Josh Giddey

Josh Green

Chris Goulding

Joe Ingles

Nick Kay

Patty Mills

Duop Reath

Matisse Thybulle

Jack White

Japan

Yuki Togashi

Yuki Kawamura

Makoto Heijima

Yuta Watanabe

Yudai Baba

Yudai Nishida

Joshua Hawkinson

Keisei Tominaga

Shuta Hara

Soichiro Inoue

Hirotaka Yoshii

Koya Kawamata

Australia vs Japan: Prediction

The game between Australia and Japan will decide who holds onto second place or higher in Group E. With this in mind, both teams are likely to go into the game with a highly competitive mindset.

The Japanese team will enjoy some advantages in this game. With the home crowd on their side, Japan will also enjoy some positive momentum as they are coming off a win against the Finnish team.

However, the Boomers are one of the top-ranked teams in the world. Featuring an extensive list of NBA players and experienced veterans, the Australians may come away with a win in this fixture.

Australia has dominated against Japan in five of their last six meetings. They are also ranked 33 places above Japan in the world rankings.

It is also important to note that in the last few meetings, Australia has beaten Japan by a margin of at least 15 points on more than occasion. Patty Mills and Josh Giddey will be two of the primary driving forces for Australia and Japan may struggle to contain them.

Australia vs Japan: Odds

Spread: Australia (-14.5), Japan (+14.5)

Total: 170.5, Over (1.90), Under (1.80)

Australia vs Japan FIBA World Cup 2023: Where to Watch

The game can be streamed on Courtside 1891 with a Max subscription at 6:10 AM ET (4:40 PM IST). The game can also be streamed on Fancoded with a subscription.

