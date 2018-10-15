Awesomeness expected in the Western Conference as the NBA returns

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 27 // 15 Oct 2018, 20:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron's arrival in the West is sure to shake things up

The Western Conference of the NBA promises to be a Royal Rumble. The 2018 offseason saw some of the momentous moves in recent times.

Defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, reinforced an already loaded roster. The team already boasts the likes of Steph Curry, last two season’s finals MVP Kevin Durant among its team. However, general manager Bob Myers felt the need to add former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins on a free deal from New Orleans Pelicans.

The biggest move in the Western Conference (the whole NBA) happened in Los Angeles. All-time great LeBron James moved to the L.A Lakers after almost singlehandedly carrying Cleveland Cavaliers to another title.

Houston Rockets’ defeat in the playoffs last year really hurt James Harden and company. In the offseason, 7 new players were brought in with Carmelo Anthony as the marquee signing. Three players (Ryan Anderson, De'Anthony Melton, and Trevor Ariza) moved to the Phoenix Suns. Two players moved in the opposite direction; Marquese Chriss & Brandon Knight.

The Western Conference will be where the action will be happening this season. Historically the Eastern Conference has produced more champions than the West (38-32). However, given the number of stars currently in the West, the conference looks likelier to produce this season’s champions.

Favourites from the Western Conference

Golden State Warriors will rightfully startup as favourites to win its 4th championship in 5 years. Coach Steve Kerr will continue to call upon the services of All-Stars Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and other (in addition to Cousins a.k.a Boogie).

Golden State will start as favourites once again

Houston Rockets will want to do better than the playoffs defeat it suffered at the hands of the Warriors last season in the WCF. Retaining Chris Paul and Gerald Green was a major boon. The addition of the experience of Anthony gives coach Mark D’Antoni more options. As always, the 2017/2018 MVP, Harden will be the main man and the team’s go-to guy.

While the Lakers have been getting championship hype due to the arrival of LeBron, keep an eye out for Dallas Mavericks. 2018’s number three draft pick Luka Doncic looks like an intriguing prospect. Although comparisons to Nowitzki are absurd, the 19-year-old Slovenian guard/small forward could prove invaluable especially if DeAndre Jordan and others play to their full potential.

Any team that has LeBron in it has a chance at doing great things. The Lakers have not entered the playoffs in the past five seasons. The playoffs are the minimum expected of the 16-time NBA champions.

Lonzo Ball, the number two pick in 2017 will be anticipating to do better in his second full season as a pro. However, the weight of expectations will fall squarely on LeBron’s very broad shoulders.

Best of the Rest

The Oklahoma City Thunder are not viewed as championship contenders. This is despite the presence of Russel Westbrook and Paul George. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (traded by the Philadelphia 76ers) and Abdel Nader (traded by the Boston Celtics) are two of the new players who joined in the off-season.

How Spurs will cope without Kawhi Leonard remains to be seen

The departure of Kawhi Leonard to Toronto Raptors may affect San Antonio Spurs. The former champions got DeMar DeRozan in the trade with Toronto but a playoff berth may be the best they get.

The Western Conference promises to be a thrilling rollercoaster this season, buckle in for the Wild Wild West show.