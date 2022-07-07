“Awful look for the kids and NBA”, “When you reach that stature you can become desensitized and think you can't be touched”, “I blame Michael Jordan” - Fans react as Devonte' Graham gets arrested for DWI

Devonte' Graham is now dominating basketball news cycles after getting arrested for driving under the influence or driving while impaired (DWI). The New Orleans Pelicans guard is now facing criticism for his actions as fans mercilessly troll him.

He was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday morning and there are no reports of whether he is in jail right now. Graham or the Pelicans organization haven't commented on the matter.

As reported by TMZ Sports, Graham's mugshot shows him "expressionless and staring into the camera."

According to Wake County arrest records, the arrest was made by the State Highway Patrol at Capital Boulevard and Peace Street near Rayleigh, North Carolina, around 3 AM.

As reported by Fox8 News, the records recognize Graham as an employee of the New Orleans Pelicans. The reports show that the 27-year-old faces one charge of driving while impaired (DWI).

Devonte' Graham gets trolled by fans on social media after his DWI arrest

Devonte' Graham of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022

Devonte' Graham's arrest has triggered Pelicans fans to demand his trade. Many have started to bring up bad games as arsenal for his trade request while some fans resort to downright disrespect.

Graham is currently under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans through 2024-25, with the final year not fully guaranteed. He was acquired by the Pels as part of a sign-and-trade by the Charlotte Hornets at a four-year $47-million deal.

Certain fans were upset over the message it sent to children around the world who follow and idolize these NBA athletes.

Let's take a look at the social media reactions after Graham's arrest:

#YoungNug @youngfella44 @WNCN Liquor had him thinking he still in the crescent @WNCN Liquor had him thinking he still in the crescent

LeBradyMuse @BradyMuseBurner @WNCN No excuses, the NBA should ban him immediately. We have children who watch this game! What am i supposed to tell my children??? Awful look for the kids and NBA. I WILL NOT STAND FOR THIS!! @WNCN No excuses, the NBA should ban him immediately. We have children who watch this game! What am i supposed to tell my children??? Awful look for the kids and NBA. I WILL NOT STAND FOR THIS!!

Anthony22fk @anthony22fk @WNCN No excuses for DWI at all but especially a guy with his stature. But when you reach that stature you can become desensitized and think you can't be touched. @WNCN No excuses for DWI at all but especially a guy with his stature. But when you reach that stature you can become desensitized and think you can't be touched.

michael jordan is the worst owner in nba history @4everAigri Devonte graham got arrested for drunk driving Which means 2/5 starters of the 2019 Charlotte hornets are jail bound Devonte graham got arrested for drunk driving Which means 2/5 starters of the 2019 Charlotte hornets are jail bound

Olave Bettah ➐ @KamaraBettah OMG DEVONTE GRAHAM A CRIMINAL TIME TO TRADE HIM @PelicansNBA LETS GOOO WOOOOO OMG DEVONTE GRAHAM A CRIMINAL TIME TO TRADE HIM @PelicansNBA LETS GOOO WOOOOO

Johnathan @HarryEdPotter @deseanballing @WNCN I feel like this makes it LESS likely he gets traded. But that’s like the 17th most important issue here. @deseanballing @WNCN I feel like this makes it LESS likely he gets traded. But that’s like the 17th most important issue here.

evanem @evanempdx TMZ @TMZ New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham was busted for driving while impaired early Thursday morning, TMZ Sports has confirmed. tmz.com/2022/07/07/nba… New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham was busted for driving while impaired early Thursday morning, TMZ Sports has confirmed. tmz.com/2022/07/07/nba… Good people are capable of doing dumb things. Thankfully no one was hurt by his stupid decision. The hope is that he learns from it. twitter.com/TMZ/status/154… Good people are capable of doing dumb things. Thankfully no one was hurt by his stupid decision. The hope is that he learns from it. twitter.com/TMZ/status/154…

Deep Fried Sweet T @trev_dogg1 Montrezl, Bridges, and Devonte Graham running the prison league just gotta get Javaris Crittendon transferred there and nobody ever taking the court again Montrezl, Bridges, and Devonte Graham running the prison league just gotta get Javaris Crittendon transferred there and nobody ever taking the court again

Wain🐝 @JoeyBFutureMVP Devonte Graham, Montrezel Harrell, and Miles Bridges in the Prison League Devonte Graham, Montrezel Harrell, and Miles Bridges in the Prison League https://t.co/Qa6Qql88SS

blocked by ball! @undisputed3b



Trezz: possession, facing felony drug charges



Devonte Graham (former hornet): drunk driving, arrested.



Charlotte Hornets are breading criminals Miles Bridges: beats wife, domestic violence felonyTrezz: possession, facing felony drug chargesDevonte Graham (former hornet): drunk driving, arrested.Charlotte Hornets are breading criminals Miles Bridges: beats wife, domestic violence felonyTrezz: possession, facing felony drug chargesDevonte Graham (former hornet): drunk driving, arrested.Charlotte Hornets are breading criminals 💀😭

A common theme in the jokes is that the Charlotte Hornets locker room leads to a criminal life. Montrezl Harrell and Miles Bridges were both arrested earlier this year. Harrell faced a charge on possession of drugs in Kentucky in June.

Meanwhile, Bridges faces a much more serious accusation and is facing prison due to alleged felony domestic violence. He was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The fact that Graham was arrested in North Carolina and not Louisiana adds more fuel to the fire that the Hornets are jokingly involved.

Devonte' Graham's future is now uncertain. There is no word from the franchise or the player himself and there is no guarantee whether the guard will be traded from New Orleans.

