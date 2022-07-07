“Awful look for the kids and NBA”, “When you reach that stature you can become desensitized and think you can't be touched”, “I blame Michael Jordan” - Fans react as Devonte' Graham gets arrested for DWI

Devonte' Graham is now dominating basketball news cycles after getting arrested for driving under the influence or driving while impaired (DWI). The New Orleans Pelicans guard is now facing criticism for his actions as fans mercilessly troll him.
He was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday morning and there are no reports of whether he is in jail right now. Graham or the Pelicans organization haven't commented on the matter.
As reported by TMZ Sports, Graham's mugshot shows him "expressionless and staring into the camera."
According to Wake County arrest records, the arrest was made by the State Highway Patrol at Capital Boulevard and Peace Street near Rayleigh, North Carolina, around 3 AM.
As reported by Fox8 News, the records recognize Graham as an employee of the New Orleans Pelicans. The reports show that the 27-year-old faces one charge of driving while impaired (DWI).
Devonte' Graham gets trolled by fans on social media after his DWI arrest
Devonte' Graham's arrest has triggered Pelicans fans to demand his trade. Many have started to bring up bad games as arsenal for his trade request while some fans resort to downright disrespect.
Graham is currently under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans through 2024-25, with the final year not fully guaranteed. He was acquired by the Pels as part of a sign-and-trade by the Charlotte Hornets at a four-year $47-million deal.
Certain fans were upset over the message it sent to children around the world who follow and idolize these NBA athletes.
Let's take a look at the social media reactions after Graham's arrest:
A common theme in the jokes is that the Charlotte Hornets locker room leads to a criminal life. Montrezl Harrell and Miles Bridges were both arrested earlier this year. Harrell faced a charge on possession of drugs in Kentucky in June.
Meanwhile, Bridges faces a much more serious accusation and is facing prison due to alleged felony domestic violence. He was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this month.
The fact that Graham was arrested in North Carolina and not Louisiana adds more fuel to the fire that the Hornets are jokingly involved.
Devonte' Graham's future is now uncertain. There is no word from the franchise or the player himself and there is no guarantee whether the guard will be traded from New Orleans.
