×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ball Hog: Donovan Mitchell becomes 2nd player with 35 shots and 0 assists over the last 20 years

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
News
48   //    17 Nov 2018, 20:52 IST

Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz drives on Wilson Chandler of the 76ers.
Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz drives on Wilson Chandler of the 76ers.

Utah Jazz sensation Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 31 points against the Sixers on Friday night. But there was one line in the box score that would have irked him on top of the stinging 113-107 loss that night.

The dynamic sophomore took 35 shots from the field and made just 13 of them, including 11 attempts from downtown out of which he could convert just one. Also, while doing so, he dished out zero dimes, something which was pretty unlikely for such a versatile talent.

This sort of hostile playmaking was last seen by our very own Carmelo Anthony back in 2014. He dropped 62 points in a win over the Charlotte Bobcats and assisted not even once. Before Melo, this was done by Boston Celtics' Antoine Walker on Jan 7, 1998, making Donovan just the second player in around 20 years to showcase such ball-hogging.

With the reputation he has made over the last season, Coach Quin Snyder seems to be having no problem with his shot selection lately. He's all in for Mitchell being aggressive on a nightly basis.

 "If he feels good about the shot and it's a good shot within our offense, he needs to shoot it. If he's 1-for-20 or 20-for-20, it doesn't matter for us. He's our guy. That's what he does. He's aggressive."

Such a statistical line might seem cringe-worthy to a youngster who has been compared with the likes of Dwyane Wade, one of the most complete players the league has ever produced. Evidently, Mitchell is undergoing some noticeable growing pains in his second season, and hasn't really catapulted off of his impressive rookie year, as many would have expected him to.

Even though he's averaging 21.2 points per game this season, he's shooting just 40.8 percent from the floor and taking almost 19 shots every game. In a team that is stacked with veteran talents like Rudy Gobert & Ricky Rubio, the ball stays a bit too much with him, most of the times ending in a missed field goal.

Rather than letting a 22-year-old take the initiative for the most part of the game, it would fare well for the Jazz to use his trigger when needed and not whenever(and from wherever) he feels like.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA New York Knicks Utah Jazz Carmelo Anthony Donovan Mitchell NBA top 20 NBA Players
Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
NBA 2017-18 Season Comparison: Donovan Mitchell vs Dwyane...
RELATED STORY
5 retired players who never won the NBA title
RELATED STORY
Donovan Mitchell: The one that got away for Los Angeles...
RELATED STORY
Is Donovan Mitchell the next Dwyane Wade?
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Performances of at least 20 points and 20 assists
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Season Preview for Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
Carmelo Anthony: 5 Best Performance With The New York Knicks
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA All-Star Game: Predicting 5 Possible Debutants
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 sophomores poised to have a breakout season
RELATED STORY
ESPN NBA rank: 5 youngsters who can improve their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us