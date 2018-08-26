Basket Ball action at Asian Games 2018. Round up of results on Day 10.

Today marks the end of Group action in Basketball at Asian Games 2018 being held in GBK Basketball Hall, Jakarta.

Basketball Men - Day 10

Iran's Sajjad Mashayekhi

In the first match of the day favorites Iran (25) were up against Syria (87). Iran played well in patches but did better overall to win the match against Syria. They played the first and third quarters decisively and got the lead and switched off in the second and fourth quarter. Iran would like to improve their shooting percentage when they head into the knockouts as the stats against Syria 22 of 46 (48% conversion) of 2 points shots, 5 of 22 (23% conversion) of 3 points and 9 of 19 (47% conversion) of free throws would put a worried look on the Iranian coach.

Iran (25) defeats Syria (87) 68-55 (16-9, 14-15, 22-14, 16-17). Iran - Sajjad Mashayekhi 17, Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi 14. Syria - Abdulwahab Alhamwi 19.

Chinese Taipei's Ying Chun Chen

The second match of the day saw Chinese Taipei (57) playing against Qatar (61). In a seesaw match which swung both ways, Taipei played two strong quarters the opening and the closing ones to ensure that they end up victorious. Taipei had a 70% free throw percentage converting 26 of their 37 opportunities along with 15 steals to their credit.

Chinese Taipei (57) won against Qatar (61) 83-70 (24-12, 15-22, 13-17, 31-18). Taipei - Ying Chun Chen 20, Cheng Liu 19. Qatar - Khalid Abdi 13, Nasser Alrayes 13.

Mongolia's Sanchir Tungalag (Image Courtesy: Hoopnu

In the final match of the day Indonesia (103) took on Mongolia. The Mongolians were pretty impressive in this event but started off on the wrong foot as they lost the first quarter against the Indonesians who are backed by a vociferous home crowd. They got their act ready and crushed Indonesia 24-9 in the second quarter. Indonesia did come back strongly to take the next two quarters but it was still not enough to get them a victory. Mongolians had an impressive 13 steals to their credit.

Mongolia defeated Indonesia (103) 74-69. (14-18, 24-9, 21-23, 15-19). Mongolia - Sanchir Tungalag 28, Bilguun Battuvshin 17. Indonesia - Valentino Wuwungan 15, Arki Dikania Wisnu 15.

China's Zhixuan Liu

In earlier matches, China got the better of Kazakhstan. The Chinese did not seem to be at full throttle as they lost two quarters to the Kazakhs. China enjoyed 31 defensive rebounds and 17 turnovers.

China (29) won against Kazakhstan (68) 83-66 (26-18, 12-19, 31-12, 14-17). China - Zhixuan Liu 18, Yanyuhang Ding 14. Kazakh - Rustam Yergali 15, Anton Bykov 12.

Group Standings:

Group A: South Korea 6, Mongolia 4, Indonesia 4, Thailand 4.

Group B: Iran 2 and Syria 1.

Group B: Chinese Taipei 6, Japan 5, Qatar 4 and Hong Kong 3.

Group D: China 4, Philippines 3 and Kazakhstan 2.

Quarter-Finals - 27.08.2018.

South Korea vs Philippines

Iran vs Japan

Chinese Taipei vs Syria

China vs Indonesia

Other Results:

Japan (49) defeated Hong Kong (79) 88-82 (22-19, 20-22, 28-20, 18-21). Japan - Atsuya Ota 19, Tenketsu Harimoto 17. Hong Kong - Shiu Wah Leung - 35.

South Korea (33) defeated Thailand (102) 117-77 (26-16, 36-20, 29-18, 26-23). Korea - Ricardo Preston Ratliffe 21, Junbeom Jeon 20, Sangjae Kang 20. Thailand - Tawatchai Suktub 17, Chitchai Ananti 15.

China (29) defeated Philippines (30) 82-80 (20-12, 16-19, 23-26, 23-23). China - Qi Zhou 25, Zhelin Wang 13. Philippines - Jordan Taylor Clarkson 28, Christian Karl Standhardinger 18.

Chinese Taipei (57) defeated Hong Kong (79) 98-67 (24-13, 21-10, 30-19, 23-25). Taipei - Cheng Liu 21, Kuanchuan Chen 14. Hong Kong - Adam Xu 16.

Indonesia (103) defeated Thailand (102) 98-86 (30-29, 21-14, 21-23, 26-20). Indonesia - Jamrr Andre Johnson 28, Xaverius Prawiro 18. Thailand - Nakorn Jaisanuk 28.

Basketball Women - Day 10

China's Xu Han

China whitewashed Hongkong with an exemplary display. China enjoyed a 67% 2 point conversion and 76% of free throw conversion. They would be looking to improve their 3 point conversion which was a poor 40% by their standards. They also made 41 assists, 19 offensive & 38 defensive rebounds along with 21 steals.

China (10) crushed Hong Kong (64) 123-31 (31-12, 29-10, 37-5, 26-4). China - Xu Han 26, Yueru Li 18.

Thailand's Supira Klanbut (Image Courtesy: FIBA)

Thailand (52) defeat Mongolia 62-39 (10-6, 13-12, 21-12, 18-9). Thailand - Supira Klanbut 11, Thidaporn Maihom 11. Mongolia - Bulbul Murat 11, Unurzaya Battogtokh 10.Thailand played a fast-paced match and had 64% free throw conversion converting 7 of 11 attempts.

Indonesia's Natasha Debby Christaline (Image Courtesy: WNBLindonesia)

Indonesia backed by a noisy home crowd turned the tables around the fancied Indians and won the match. A last-minute mistake from Stephy Nixon threw the match out of India's hands.

Indonesia (58) defeat India (45) 69-66 (17-14, 14-15, 21-21, 17-16). Indonesia - Natasha Debby Christaline 21, Christine Aldora Tjundawan 12. India - Stephy Nixon 18, Raspreet Sidhu 15.

Group Standings:

Group A: Chinese Taipei 8, Korea 7, Kazakhstan 6, Indonesia 5, India 4.

Group B: China 8, Japan 7, Thailand 6, Mongolia 5, Hong Kong 4.

Quarter-Finals - 26.08.2018.

Chinese Taipei vs Mongolia

Korea vs Thailand

Japan vs Kazakhstan

China vs Indonesia

Other Results:

Unified Korea (16) defeated Kazakhstan (46) 85-57 (29-12, 18-17, 22-12, 16-16). Korea - Suk Yong Ro 19, Hyejin Park 13. Kazakh - Nadezhda Kondrakova 10, Olga Kolesnikova 10.

Japan (13) defeated Thailand (52) 91-41 (28-10, 22-13, 20-16, 21-2). Japan - Aya Watanabe 27, Tamami Nakada 14, Miyuki Kawamura 10, Kadysha Juna Umezawa 10. Thailand - Thidaporn Maihom 12, Supira Klanbut 10.

Chinese Taipei (40) defeated Indonesia (58) 115-51 (34-12, 32-12, 24-9, 25-18). Taipei - Lingchuan Huang 26, Ihsiu Cheng 22. Indonesia - Natasha Debby Christaline 16.

Korea (16) defeat India (45) 104-54 (22-12, 27-10, 25-17, 30-15). Korea - Leeseul Kang 17, Jihyun Park 12. India - Madhu Kumari 14, Palanilkumakalayil Skaria Jeena 11.

China (10) defeat Mongolia 110-36 (26-15, 31-9, 26-9, 27-3). China - Yueru Li 21, Sijing Huang 16. Mongolia - Bulbul Murat 15.

Chinese Taipei (40) defeated India (45) 84-61 (18-17, 15-11, 31-17, 20-16). Taipei - Szuchin Peng 14, Yenyu Chen 13. India - Palanilkumakalayil Skaria Jeena 13, Raspreet Sidhu 12.

Japan (13) defeated Mongolia 107-35 (30-11, 34-8, 25-11, 18-5). Japan - Mio Shinozaki 19, Saki Hayashi 14. Mongolia - Bulbul Murat 16.

Thailand (52) defeat Hong Kong (64) 86-76 (18-16, 23-15, 19-28, 26-17). Thailand - Thidaporn Maihom 24, Supavadee Kunchuan 18. Hong Kong - Ka Ma Wong 23, Tsz Kwan Li 22.

Kazakhstan (46) defeated Indonesia (58) 85-73 (18-14, 25-17, 23-13, 19-29). Kazakh - Nadezhda Kondrakova 18, Tamara Yogodkina 17.Indonesia - Natasha Debby Christaline 30.