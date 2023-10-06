Before turning to James Harden, Sixers owner Josh Harris wanted to pair LeBron James with $213 million star Joel Embiid

James Harden almost didn't join the Philadelphia 76ers. The Eastern Conference franchise had hopes of acquiring LeBron James instead, as revealed by 76ers owner Josh Phillips.

In 2018, the Sixers were one of two teams LeBron's representatives met, the other being the LA Lakers. The superstar forward ended up signing with the Lakers, but their ability to secure a meeting was a sign that the franchise was moving in the right direction.

Had the Sixers signed James, it's unlikely that they would have added Harden in 2022, primarily due to the cap restraints paying both James and Joel Embiid would have created. Embiid's contract is valued at $213 million over four years, while James will earn $47.6 million with the Lakers this season.

A James and Embiid tandem would have undoubtedly been a dominant force in the Eastern Conference and could have created a championship team in the City of Brotherly Love.

"It's a big deal. LeBron obviously carries a lot of weight, and, certainly, people were pretty focused on the Sixers anyway and the strength of our program, but certainly it underscores that," Josh Harris told NBC Sports in 2018.

Nevertheless, LeBron James heading West set the Sixers on a path toward acquiring Harden in a move that was supposed to take the franchise to the next level.

Instead, it served to only fracture the team. Harden's current trade saga is undoubtedly holding them back as they work through training camp.

James Harden remains hopeful of joining LA Clippers

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the LA Clippers are "going to great lengths" to acquire James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Western Conference franchise are reportedly discussing an expanded trade with multiple other teams in what could be a three-team trade.

“The Clippers, league sources say, are going to great lengths to make it happen." Amick wrote.

"League sources say the Clippers have been talking to several teams about ways to move pick swaps for additional draft capital with the intention of bolstering their offer and getting a deal done.”

The new NBA season is just a few weeks away. Finding a conclusion to Harden's tenure in Philadelphia would be best for everyone involved.

The Clippers would create a big three of James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Harden would get his wish and have a chance to contend for a championship, while the Sixers could focus on the upcoming season rather than off-court drama.

However, there are currently no reports of an impending trade. The LA Clippers could be closer than we think, or they could remain some ways apart in their valuation of the 2018 MVP. James Harden's future remains unclear, but it most likely resides outside Philadelphia.