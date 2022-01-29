Ben Simmons trade rumors: Leading NBA insider says Sacramento Kings have pulled out of trade talks for the enigmatic star, have shifted focus elsewhere

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons continues to wait for a trade. But a new report said one of the teams rumored to be interested in him is bowing out of any further trade talks.

The 26-year-old versatile playmaker has yet to return to the NBA after demanding a trade in the offseason.

One of the most aggressive teams in talks with the 76ers was rumored to be the Sacramento Kings. But according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have ended their pursuit of a deal. Wojnarowski reported that the Kings believe the asking price is too steep and that a deal will not be able to be completed.

"Inside of two weeks until the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, the Kings believe the asking price is too steep and that a pathway to a trade agreement with the Sixers doesn't exist, sources said," Wojnarowski reported.

Sacramento ends their pursuit of Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons

Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has yet to play a game this season.

The Sacramento Kings have been connected to Ben Simmons throughout the season as the team looks for a new direction. The franchise hasn't had a winning season or reached the playoffs since 2006.

There had been rumors that the 76ers wanted one of the Kings guards, either De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton, in return for Simmons. But other reports said Sacramento remained adamant that those players were not available for a trade.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, there's a possibility that Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is willing to wait until the offseason before deciding where to trade Simmons.

"With the Kings exiting talks and sources saying the Brooklyn Nets will not engage on a James Harden trade, it becomes increasingly possible that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will be willing to advance the Simmons discussions into the offseason," Wojnarowski reported.

With Sacramento dropping out of the race for the disgruntled 76ers star, it remains to be seen if any other team can entice the 76ers enough to acquire Simmons.

Although Sacramento (18-32) is pulling out of the Simmons talks, there's still expectations the organization will be active around the deadline.

Haliburton was the No. 12 pick in the 2020 draft, while Fox was the No. 5 pick in 2017. Haliburton has averaged 13.8 points and 7.2 assists per game in his career. Fox has career averages of 18.6 ppg and 6.2 apg.

Simmons was the No. 1 pick in 2016.

