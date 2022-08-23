"Ben Simmons have exercised a lot of those demons that he had" - Shannon Sharpe speculates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will play for Nets for at least one more year

If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving return together, all the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets could turn out to be a blessing. On "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe discussed a video showing the two working out together recently.

"Well, it looks like they on good terms. Hard for me to believe that if they weren't on good terms, they'd be working out together, but it also bodes well for Kyrie, considering that it doesn't look like KD's gonna get traded ... And if KD doesn't get traded, doesn't look like Kyrie's gonna get traded, so that works well for Brooklyn."

Sharpe said that although KD still wants to be moved, that looks less likely to happen. Sharpe also said that teammate Ben Simmons has "exercised his demons" after missing last season with a holdout and a back injury.

"I don't know how well it works for KD," Sharpe said. "KD probably still wants to get moved, but it doesn't look like as we get closer to camp and I don't see a scenario that they would trade him during the middle of the season or the trade deadline.

"So, it looks like Kevin Durant is headed back to to the Brooklyn Nets for at least one more year and Kyrie Irving will be joining him. Like I said, look, I don't see KD or Kyrie leaving or getting moved if KD doesn't get moved, because that would make no sense.

"They made the playoffs last year, and (if) both of those guys can stay healthy, Kyrie stay focused, they have an opportunity to do something really special. And Ben Simmons have exercised a lot of those demons that he had."

On paper, Brooklyn has one of the league's most talented rosters. The problem is that this exact roster has endured many off-the-court issues.

The Nets looked like they could be one of the bounceback teams for the upcoming season. But Kevin Durant requested a trade at the start of free agency. After speculation about Irving's future as well, the Nets have become a wild card.

There's still time for the tension with all involved parties to calm down. With the season rapidly approaching, there's a chance both could be back with the team.

Brookyln Nets look to hopefully run it back with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets teammates Kevin Durant, left, and Kyrie Irving

The best-case scenario for the Brooklyn Nets would be if both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were to report to camp.

Although Durant has remained adamant that he wants a fresh start, there doesn't seem to be a potential trade that intrigues the Nets. Durant has been connected to a variety of teams, but it's been reported that Brooklyn's asking price remains high.

Irving also looks set to return after speculation suggested he wanted to hit the free-agent market.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“It looks to me that whatever issue they may have had they mended the fences. If I’m Nets owner Joe Tsai, I’m breathing a sigh of relief, seeing KD & Kyrie play together." — Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving spotted working out in LA:“It looks to me that whatever issue they may have had they mended the fences. If I’m Nets owner Joe Tsai, I’m breathing a sigh of relief, seeing KD & Kyrie play together." — @ShannonSharpe Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving spotted working out in LA:“It looks to me that whatever issue they may have had they mended the fences. If I’m Nets owner Joe Tsai, I’m breathing a sigh of relief, seeing KD & Kyrie play together." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/3VMgBBVcD0

With each day that passes, it looks increasingly likely that Irving and KD could at least return to the Nets for the start of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein