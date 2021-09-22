Ben Simmons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Should the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver step in to end the saga?

The Ben Simmons' feud with the Philadelphia 76ers that started this off-season shows no signs of abating. The drama that has followed this unfortunate saga is at an all-time high as the inevitable media day approaches.

With no side willing to budge, the conclusion of this impasse remains uncertain. But with less than a month left until the regular season starts, insiders stand divided on whether commissioner Adam Silver will step in to set things straight.

The oft-criticized power held by NBA players in dictating transfers or demanding trades is at its peak in what has transpired in Philly. Simmons has one-upped the adamant Anthony Davis' demands that created chaos in the New Orleans camp until he was traded to the LA Lakers. Even a bull-headed Davis, unlike the Australian, never threatened his club with a no-show directive, though.

Will Adam Silver step in if Ben Simmons refuses to play for the Philadelphia 76ers if he isn't traded?

According to Marc Stein, many 'insiders' believe that Adam Silver could step in to 'push' Ben Simmons if the player refuses to end his self-imposed exile. But Silver remains unsure of how to go about it. In his substack article, he wrote:

"Yet there is likewise great curiosity about the NBA's potential reaction. Would Commissioner Adam Silver go beyond exerting mere backchannel pressure on Simmons to report and step in to sanction him if he doesn’t? Several league insiders think so, but I’m not so sure."

"While (it's) true that the NBA dreads the idea of training camp holdouts coming back into vogue, like we saw in the early 1990s before the advent of rookie-scale contracts, intervention from the league is not always instant when discipline can come from the team first. The onus will be on the Sixers first to impose fines or a suspension."

Stein has a point. The NBA and Adam Silver are more business-oriented than law enforcers. Their purpose is to keep the league as lively as possible. Therefore, as long as a team is capable of disciplining their players, the league office rarely steps in.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan of forcing his way to a new team. Sixers have yet to find a a trade they’re willing to make for him. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan of forcing his way to a new team. Sixers have yet to find a a trade they’re willing to make for him. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

The Philadelphia 76ers are entitled to pay Ben Simmons 50% of his salary, and will be unable to fine the 25-year-old before the regular season begins. So even if the Australian proballer refuses to join the training camp, there isn't much the Sixers can do at the moment.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck In light of the latest Woj tweets, it's a good time to bump this morning's reporting from me on Ben Simmons, the team's stance on trading him, and their expectation that some sort of holdout was certainly coming phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la… In light of the latest Woj tweets, it's a good time to bump this morning's reporting from me on Ben Simmons, the team's stance on trading him, and their expectation that some sort of holdout was certainly coming phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la…

Simmons, the Fresh Prince, was supposed to be the LeBron James for the 76ers. He definitely had the potential, albeit with a bit of improvement at the shooting end.

The management loved him; fans loved him, and most of all, the NBA executives loved him. However, as destiny would have it, Simmons' scared-to-even-dunk 2021 playoffs performance changed not just the perception of his fan base but also his dynamic with the Philadelphia 76ers.

