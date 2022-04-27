Best NBA DFS Players to Target: Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo, Dillon Brooks - April 26th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

With three NBA playoff games on the slate tonight, let's go through the best players to target for value and production.

NBA Star Picks

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (DraftKings $6.9k, FanDuel $7.1k)

With Kyle Lowry and now Jimmy Butler out, Bam Adebayo will have to take on a more significant workload for Tuesday's Game 5.

Adebayo hasn't been too aggressive offensively so far this series, only attempting 7.8 field goals per game compared to 13.0 in the regular season. With the Heat missing their two main facilitators, Adebayo will have to be more involved as a playmaker.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Heat say Jimmy Butler is out for tonight's Game 5 due to right knee inflammation. Heat say Jimmy Butler is out for tonight's Game 5 due to right knee inflammation.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (DraftKings $9.3k, FanDuel $8.2k)

Trae Young was held to just nine points in Game 4 and is averaging 16.5 in the series, almost 12 points below his season average. The Heat have done a great job getting the ball out of Young's hands.

However, with the Heat missing two of their best perimeter defenders in Lowry and Butler, Young could put up some big numbers Tuesday. With the Hawks facing elimination, they'll need a big performance from their All-Star point guard.

Other options to consider: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (DraftKings $9.1k, FanDuel $9.4k), Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (DraftKings $8.0k, FanDuel $8.0k)

NBA Value Picks

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $3.9k)

Victor Oladipo re-entered the rotation in Game 4 and put up a well-rounded stat line. He recorded six points, eight rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes.

The game was a blowout, so Oladipo was able to rest. However, without Butler, the NBA veteran could play upwards of 30 minutes on Tuesday.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Shot clock winding down, not a problem for Dipo Shot clock winding down, not a problem for Dipo https://t.co/u12cXYQaRr

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $9.3k, FanDuel $8.2k)

Dillon Brooks scored 24 points for the second time this series during Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. When healthy, Brooks has been a consistent scoring threat at 18.4 points per game.

Brooks has played 33 minutes per game this postseason, so look for him to have an opportunity for another scoring outburst.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (DraftKings $6.5k, FanDuel $5.5k)

The Heat will have to lean on Tyler Herro, given the injuries to Lowry and Butler.

Herro averaged 20.7 points per game during the regular season, so he'll be counted upon to shoulder the scoring load in Game 5. His shot-creating ability will be valuable as Miami looks to close out the series.

Other NBA options to consider: Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $4.0k)

