Best NBA DFS Players to Target: Coby White, Patrick Williams, Will Barton - April 27th | 2022 NBA Season

The stakes are high on Wednesday night with two first-round elimination games on the slate. The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors will look to close out their respective series and advance to the conference semifinals.

Star picks

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (DraftKings $8.8k, FanDuel $9.1k)

DeMar DeRozan has been the Bulls' best and most consistent fantasy performer this year, and they'll need a massive performance out of the All-Star to stay alive.

With starters Alex Caruso and Zach Lavine unavailable, DeRozan will take on a higher usage than normal. His scoring average has been down this series, at only 23.3 per game, but he's taking 21.3 field goals over these four games (compared to 20.2 in the regular season).

Also, in 14 games without Zach Lavine, DeRozan averaged 33.9 points per contest, so he'll have more than enough opportunities Wednesday night.

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $8.6k, FanDuel $8.1k)

Jrue Holiday saw his most shot attempts of the series Sunday (21), coinciding with his All-Star teammate Khris Middleton's second consecutive absence. Middleton won't play for the rest of the series and likely for most of the next series if the Bucks manage to defeat the Bulls. Holiday scored 26 in Game 4 and will look to have a similar output again Wednesday at home.

"Holiday's Hand." - Milwaukee Bucks

Other options to consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $11.6k, FanDuel $11.5k), Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (DraftKings $11.4k, FanDuel $11.3k)

Value picks

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $5.6k)

Patrick Williams has started all four games of the series at power forward, and he stepped up in the last game, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 119-95 loss. With Caruso and Lavine out, Williams will see more looks and possibly close to 35 minutes with the series on the line.

Look for the second-year forward to also help out Nikola Vucevic on the glass against a Milwaukee team with a lot of size.

"Back-to-back buckets by Pat." - Chicago Bulls

Coby White, Chicago Bulls (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $4.2k)

Coby White will surely benefit from the Bulls losing their two starting guards for Wednesday's Game 5. White hasn't impacted this series much, averaging 6.3 points in 16.8 minutes. He'll likely start Wednesday. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 17 starts this season.

The Bulls will need this type of scoring punch to keep their hopes alive, and White has already proved he's capable when given a chance.

Will Barton, Denver Nuggets (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $5.5k)

Will Barton struggled in the Nuggets' Game 4 win (126-121), only mustering six points on two-for-seven shooting. The 31-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the regular season, yet he's only scored above that average once in the series (Game 1). Barton makes for a good play on Wednesday as he's guaranteed to see over 30 minutes with his squad down 3-1.

Other options to consider: Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $5.7k)

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein