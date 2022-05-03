Best NBA DFS Players to Target: James Harden, Bam Adebayo, Paul Reed - May 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

With the NBA hosting two Conference semifinal matchups today, let's go through the most valuable players to target.

NBA Star Picks

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $9.8k, FanDuel $9.8k)

The Philadelphia 76ers were dealt a huge blow after MVP candidate Joel Embiid was ruled out for Games 1 and 2. This means James Harden will have to step up. Luckily for the 76ers, he's no stranger to being the first option.

The NBA's 2017-18 MVP was acquired by Philadelphia at the trade deadline. He played a crucial role in the Sixers' series victory over the Toronto Raptors, averaging 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game.

Harden will have the ball in his hands for virtually every possession with Embiid and his 30.6 points per game absent. Harden will be tasked with picking up a good portion of the slack in all statistical categories against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (DraftKings $7.3k, FanDuel $7.4k)

By his standards, Bam Adebayo had a quiet first round against the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged just 12.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, much lower than the 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds he averaged throughout the NBA's regular season.

Adebayo is always capable of posting a monster stat line, and with Joel Embiid out, his life will be a lot easier down low.

Other options to consider: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $11.2k, FanDuel $11.0k), Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $7.4k, FanDuel $7.5k)

NBA Value Picks

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $4.2k, FanDuel $4.1k)

Paul Reed has been the backup center for the 76ers down the stretch and will likely now start Monday's Game 1 in place of Embiid.

It remains to be seen how many minutes Reed will play, but in Embiid's previous absence, Reed recorded 25 points and six boards. He also converted 12 of his 14 field goal attempts.

It's unlikely he'll replicate that performance, but he will definitely have more opportunities than usual.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $5.2k)

Since Luka Doncic returned to the lineup, Spencer Dinwiddie has been relegated to the bench and has seen his usage drop significantly. Still, Dinwiddie's salary is very low and worth considering as he'll likely see around 30 minutes of action.

Against a Suns team that plays with four perimeter players and a center, the Mavericks could go small for long periods of time. This would allow Dinwiddie to stay on the court for longer stretches.

Other options to consider: Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $4.3k), P.J. Tucker, Miami Heat (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $4.5k)

